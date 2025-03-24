HONG KONG SAR – Media OuReach Newswire – 24 March 2025 – Economist Impact successfully concluded its 5th annual Technology for Change Asia on March 12th and 13th at the Hopewell Hotel in Hong Kong, bringing together over 570 leaders to explore the transformative power of emerging technologies for business and society.

Photo caption: Albert Wong Hak-keung, chief executive officer of Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, Angel Ng, regional CEO, Greater China of Prudential plc, George Hara, group chairman and CEO of DEFTA Partners and Tom Standage, deputy editor of The Economist, engage in a conversation at Technology for Change Asia.

Taking place in Hong Kong for the 2nd year, the two-day event explored key themes including the future of work in the AI era, the quantum revolution, sustainable tech solutions, human-centered innovation, the Greater Bay Area’s transformation, China’s digital roadmap, smart and green mobility, and ethical AI.

In an opening ministerial keynote address, the Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said that Hong Kong, along with the Greater Bay Area, is poised to emerge as a leading international innovation centre because the region is building an ecosystem of patient capital, fostering a pro-innovation environment, and leveraging its unique strengths under the ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement to attract top-tier talent and drive technological progress, including in cutting-edge fields like AI.

Over 70 speakers, including renowned physicist Professor Brian Cox, shared insights on the region’s emerging investment and business opportunities. The event highlighted the unique position of the Greater Bay Area in using technology for business impact, and featured discussions on how businesses and governments can prioritise the human element in technology research and adoption to close the digital divide.

The event featured speakers from leading organisations including Alibaba.com, Booking.com, Deutsche Bank, DHL, Google, HSBC, IBM, JLL, Klook, Lan Kwai Fong Group, Li & Fung, Li Auto, LinkedIn, Mercedes-Benz Group, OCBC, Swire Hotels Group, Tencent Quantum Lab, Uber, and WhatsApp, and many more.

“From quantum computing to ethical AI, Technology for Change Asia tackled the innovations defining our future,” said Charles Ross, principal, technology and society, Asia-Pacific at Economist Impact. “The conversations we had were not just about technology but about shaping a more resilient and equitable world.”

The 5th annual Technology for Change Asia was sponsored by the Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA Program, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, Tata Communications, IBM, AIA and McKinsey Global Institute. The event was supported by Brand Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Tourism Board, AI Club Asia, Asia MarTech Society, and the British Consulate-General Hong Kong. The official travel partner was Cathay Pacific.

For more information about Technology for Change Asia, please visit http://econimpact.co/TFCpress



Hashtag: #EconomistImpact



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact empowers businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. Uniting the expertise The Economist Group is known for under a single brand, Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media. Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

Economist Impact