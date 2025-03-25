



As the global population ages, preventing functional decline and the need for long-term care for older adults becomes urgent. One simple way of evaluating a person’s physical condition is to use a body composition analyzer for muscle mass assessment. However, recent studies have raised questions about the relationship between muscle mass and health, and the need to focus on “muscle quality” has been identified. A body composition analyzer measures the body’s electrical resistance by applying a weak alternating current. By applying multiple frequencies of current, the cell membrane’s state (phase angle) and the ratio of intracellular water to extracellular water can be evaluated. As reported in many studies, this method makes it possible to identify tissues that do and do not contribute to muscle contraction; in other words, the “muscle quality.” Because muscle contraction is essential for daily activities, this index may be associated with the risk of future dependence on nursing care. In a new study published in Nutrition, researchers calculated two indicators (the phase angle and extracellular to intracellular water resistance ratios) from the body composition data of 858 older adults aged ≥65 years in Kasama City, Ibaraki Prefecture. Thereafter, they followed up with these older adults for up to 12 years to examine the relationship between these indicators and the need for long-term care. The results showed that people with low phase angles and extracellular to intracellular water resistance ratios (indicators of lower limb muscle quality) are at high risk of becoming dependent. This tendency is exceptionally high when the values are lower than the median for each indicator. In addition, based on the survey results, researchers calculated the standard values for each indicator to determine whether or not a person is likely to become dependent within four and 10 years, respectively. It is important to note that the conventional indicators of muscle mass were not significantly associated with future dependence per the findings. The body composition analyzer can easily measure a wide range of parameters when the subject steps on it, and no person is needed to operate the device. By installing the device in medical facilities and community centers and encouraging its widespread use, it may be possible to efficiently and comprehensively identify older adults at high risk of requiring long-term care. More information:

