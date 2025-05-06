Inside Aston Martin’s polished showroom in Tokyo’s Kita-Aoyama district, decked out with wood paneling, twinkling lights, and plush leather sofas, Gregory Adams explains that the business is less about selling cars and more about selling emotion.

After all, luxury isn’t about need. Instead, consumer behavior is driven by “pure emotion and desire that has nothing to do with practicality,” said Adams, Aston Martin’s regional president for Asia based in Japan.

“No one needs an Aston Martin,” Adams said, noting that the selling process is more about making someone’s desires into reality.