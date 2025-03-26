Image: Supplied

Astra Tech has integrated Botim AI into its Botim Ultra App, introducing advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to more than 150 million users worldwide.

Botim AI functions as a chat assistant, designed to enhance user interaction by providing free, seamless access to AI-powered features.

The assistant supports a range of functions, including productivity, education, research, and everyday problem-solving, directly within the Ultra App.

Botim: Setting standards for intelligent, seamless interactions

Dr Tariq Bin Hendi, board member and CEO of Astra Tech, described the launch as a major advancement in digital communication for the region.

“The launch of Botim AI marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise digital communication in the MENA region. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, we are enhancing user experiences and setting new standards for intelligent, seamless interactions.

“This innovation underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our users while advancing our mission to deliver more inclusive solutions that empower individuals from all demographics and enable frictionless engagement with our solutions.”

Currently, Botim AI supports chat-based interactions, with plans to introduce web search capabilities and action-based integrations in future updates.

The company is also working toward executional AI, enabling users to complete tasks in their native language.

This aligns with growing demand for AI solutions that offer inclusive and accessible interactions.

How to access it

Botim AI is accessible from the app’s landing page, Explore, and Search sections.

Users can upgrade to the latest version of the Ultra App to access the new features, with options to securely save chat histories or delete past conversations for privacy.