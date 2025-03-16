More than 100 people injured in the deadly fire at at the nightclub in Kocani – about 100km east of the capital, Skopje.

At least 51 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a devastating fire at a packed nightclub in Kocani in North Macedonia, according to Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski.

The blaze erupted at about 3am (02:00 GMT) on Sunday during a concert by the band DNA when pyrotechnics were set off inside the venue in Kocani, located about 100km (62 miles) east of the capital, Skopje.

Social media videos show the building completely engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky.

Witnesses say the flames erupted suddenly, rapidly spreading to the ceiling and roof before consuming the building.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said emergency services and a public prosecutor from Kocani’s Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office were at the scene.

“The number of victims and injured is still being determined. All resources and capacities of the prosecution offices will be mobilised to support the Kocani prosecution in its urgent response,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.