A Brooklyn woman is facing manslaughter charges after a crash that killed a mother and her two daughters. The driver, Miriam Yarimi, allegedly had a history of reckless driving. She reportedly spoke about her passion for speed and luxury cars. Authorities are now reviewing her past traffic violations.

Miriam Yarimi, 35, often talked about her interest in fast cars and street racing, according to a former acquaintance. She frequently discussed her need for adrenaline and excitement. She had shared plans to buy a Porsche because she enjoyed racing.

She had previously posted on social media about her new Porsche 718 Boxster. A video on Instagram showed her in a yellow Porsche inside a dealership. The caption mentioned how she had gone from being broke to affording the luxury car.

The Deadly Crash



On Saturday afternoon, Yarimi was driving her Audi A4 in Gravesend when she hit a family. Natasha Saada and her daughters, Diana, 7, and Deborah, 5, were crossing the street after attending a Shabbat service. Yarimi’s car struck them, leading to their deaths. Saada’s 4-year-old son, Philip, was critically injured.

Before hitting the family, Yarimi’s car had crashed into an Uber. It then veered onto the sidewalk, where it struck the victims. Authorities confirmed that her license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Driver’s Traffic Violations



Yarimi had a history of reckless driving. Online records showed that her Audi had received more than 93 traffic violations. These included 20 speeding tickets. Her car had a customized license plate that read "WIGM8KER." Her past behavior raised concerns about why she was still driving. Authorities are reviewing her traffic history as part of the investigation.



Aftermath and Legal Proceedings



After the crash, Yarimi allegedly refused to speak to police. Instead, she told first responders that she was “possessed” and had “the devil in me.” She was taken to Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward for a psychiatric evaluation. Officials are preparing for her court arraignment.

FAQs



What charges is Miriam Yarimi facing?

She is facing manslaughter charges for the deaths of Natasha Saada and her daughters. She may face additional charges due to her suspended license and past traffic violations.

What is known about Miriam Yarimi’s driving history?

Her car had more than 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets. She frequently spoke about her love for fast cars and racing. Her license was suspended at the time of the crash.

