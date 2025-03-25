Aura, an AI-enabled digital protection platform, announced it officially closed its Series G funding round, raising $140 million in equity and debt and bringing its valuation to $1.6 billion. The round initially closed in August 2024.

Ten Eleven Ventures and Madrone Capital led the round, with participation from new investor AT&T Ventures. Existing investors General Catalyst, Warburg Pincus and Accel also participated in the round.

WHAT IT DOES

Boston-based Aura offers AI-enabled online protection for families and individuals in the form of defense against identity theft, scams and online threats. The company says it partnered with child psychologists to create online tools to protect children from online bullying. Caregivers also gain insights into supporting healthy screen time and overall well-being for children.

Parents can also set screen time limits, block inappropriate websites, and get real-time alerts about cyberbullying or predators in online games.

Additionally, every adult member of Aura receives $1 million in insurance for losses and fees due to identity theft and data security and privacy. Members also receive credit monitoring, spam call protection, a password manager and antivirus software.

The company will use the funds to expand its intelligent safety features.

“Aura’s innovative and comprehensive approach to online digital health and safety clearly positions it as a leader in protecting families in our increasingly connected world,” Alex Doll, founder and general partner of Ten Eleven Ventures, said in a statement.

“At Ten Eleven Ventures, we quickly recognized the significant value that Aura’s integrated, purpose-built suite of digital wellness products can provide to families, rather than just focusing on individuals or isolated devices. We are excited and proud to support Aura’s vision of delivering genuine digital wellness and peace of mind to consumers and their loved ones.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

The round marks the company’s first funding since its separation in May 2024 from Point Wild, formerly Pango Group, which offers a suite of cybersecurity tools.

Researchers have found established links between cyberbullying and physical and mental health problems among middle and high school-aged adolescents in the United States. Issues include depression, substance use, somatic symptoms and suicidality.

Other companies that use AI and behavioral analytics to safeguard children online include British company SafeToNet and U.S.-based Gaggle, which monitors student communications on school-issued technology to identify cyberbullying, self-harm threats and substance abuse.