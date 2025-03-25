This post is by Baroness Caroline Pidgeon MBE, Liberal Democrats transport spokesperson in the House of Lords

The government’s Better Buses Bill is on its way through the House of Lords before heading to the Commons for its next stage. This is the last crucial window for peers to strengthen it. My colleagues and I have been working hard to ensure it leads to the best possible outcome for bus services across the country, and that means greener, fairer, more reliable services everywhere. The government has described it as a ‘bus revolution’ but it can only live up to that promise if this chance is taken to give communities the services they need.

Buses are the lifeblood of local communities. For millions of people, buses are the only affordable and accessible transport they have, connecting them to jobs, education, healthcare and leisure facilities. And lower income households, jobseekers and women rely on buses the most in our communities. Yet, over the past decade, brutal funding cuts have axed swathes of bus routes from the map, creating in some parts of the country bus-free zones and increasing disadvantage. According to the Campaign for Better Transport, over a third of England’s bus services have vanished since 2010. And high bus fares are also an issue. I have tabled an amendment to keep the option of a £2 bus fare cap to help make bus travel affordable.

The bill gives local authorities more powers

The Bus Bill aims to reverse decline by empowering local authorities to franchise more services, ensuring greater public control over routes, service frequency and fares. While this is good news, it won’t be enough on its own. That is why I have also tabled amendments to secure essential routes and put more cleaner, greener buses on the road sooner.

Transport is still the UK’s most polluting sector. Electric buses are a simple way to cut carbon emissions. Investing in zero emission buses cuts harmful air pollution, particularly in urban areas where children are exposed to levels of nitrogen dioxide far above the level judged safe by the World Health Organization.

Franchising is a chance to design services that meet the needs of more local people, but there’s still a risk some communities in more rural or disadvantaged areas will be underserved. That’s why the Liberal Democrats are pushing for a framework to get buses on the road for essential routes. Our amendments would require local authorities to identify those routes that provide the most vital links for employment, education and healthcare, and fill any gaps in the services where necessary. Public money should be directed to the most needed services. We’re also calling on the government to provide adequate funding to protect those routes, reversing the damage caused by over a decade of cuts.

Buses are a good investment for society

This is about more than just good connectivity, it’s about fairness. Those without a car should not be penalised because of where they live. Investment in buses pays big dividends for society, it strengthens communities, supports local economies and reduces isolation. Recent Green Alliance research has shown that improving connections to stations with better bus routes can increase the use of both buses and trains by 14 per cent.

I believe that, with the right improvements, this really will be a revolution and will make buses a positive travel choice for millions more people. And it will be one of the fastest and most effective ways to improve lives, while tackling climate change and air pollution across the country. Now is the moment to make sure that buses finally get the status they deserve and that no community is left behind.

