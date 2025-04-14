The Athletes Unlimited Softball League will air the “AUSL College Draft Show” on ESPNU on May 3 at 9 p.m. ET.
Twelve athletes will be selected at the draft in three rounds to complete AUSL team rosters of 16 players.
The Volts will make the first selection of the draft. The first pick of each round will rotate among the four teams as follows:
• Round 1: Volts, Bandits, Blaze, Talons
• Round 2: Talons, Volts, Bandits, Blaze
• Round 3: Blaze, Talons, Volts, Bandits
The 12 players will be revealed over the next few weeks, with Virginia Tech pitcher Emma Lemley becoming the first college player to receive a “golden ticket” and be drafted to the inaugural season.
A memory that will last a lifetime. 🥰 @HokiesSoftball‘s @Emmmaaclairee is the first college player to receive a golden ticket and be drafted to the inaugural season of the #AUSL! pic.twitter.com/dUH99L7GGo
— AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 14, 2025
That means 11 more players will be selected in the coming weeks.