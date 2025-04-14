Dr. Yussif Sulemana, Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in Ghana, has confirmed his participation in the Invest in African Energies: Accra Investor Briefing, as the company aims to enhance operational efficiency and reinforce Ghanaian fuel security. Taking place on April 14, 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, the event serves as a prelude to the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, returning to Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, 2025.

The Accra briefing will explore emerging opportunities across Ghana’s energy landscape, from upstream acreage to regulatory reforms to downstream infrastructure developments. With over 17 oil and gas projects expected to come online by 2027, Ghana is poised for a significant expansion in crude production. Backed by over 1.1 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and 2.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, the country is ramping up both production and refining efforts. Key projects such as the Jubilee and TEN fields are central to this growth, as Ghana continues to attract upstream investment.

Established in 1963, the Tema Oil Refinery stands as Ghana’s flagship refining facility and hosts the country’s largest single storage tank. The refinery has a crude storage capacity of 1,925,348 barrels across 59 tanks, representing 44% of Ghana’s national storage capacity. TOR is also the country’s sole producer of Premix fuel and operates the largest LPG storage facility in Ghana. Looking ahead, the refinery is seeking $25 million to support the maintenance and reactivation of an essential unit within its crude distillation unit. The goal is to enhance operational efficiency and ensure TOR’s continued role in sustaining national fuel distribution and energy security.

As Managing Director, Dr. Sulemana has committed to revitalizing the refinery’s operations by focusing on productivity, overcoming operational challenges and seizing emerging opportunities. This includes fostering collaboration with industry stakeholders. A recent visit by the National Petroleum Authority in Q1 2025 identified areas for performance improvement, while the refinery’s Finance and Audit team benefited from a KPMG-led in-house training program aimed at aligning internal audit practices with global standards.

“As one of Africa’s first eight refineries and Ghana’s premier facility, the Tema Oil Refinery plays a vital role in reducing petroleum imports and ensuring fuel security in West Africa. The company’s forward-looking strategy to boost capacity will undoubtedly generate substantial value for both the company and the country,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The Invest in African Energies: Accra Investor Briefing will lay the foundation for deal-signing and engagement during AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town. Uniting key players from across Ghana’s oil and gas sector, the briefing will address sector-wide challenges and opportunities, fostering deeper collaboration as the country seeks to scale up production and strengthen regional energy distribution.

