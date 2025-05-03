SYDNEY, Saturday 3 May 2025 — In response to the Labor party’s victory in the 2025 Federal Election, David Ritter, CEO at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said:

“Today’s election result shows that Australians have comprehensively rejected the Coalition’s Trumpist agenda of climate and nature destruction, and its plan to force dangerous nuclear on communities.

“The Albanese government now has a big responsibility, as well as a major opportunity to listen to Australians, and show true leadership for people and planet. It must work constructively with the crossbench to strengthen nature protection, stop climate pollution, and build a strong, green economy that supports jobs and growth.

“Labor’s first order of business must be to end the track record that saw it deliver 30 fossil fuel approvals in its previous term of government, and fix its unrealised promise to strengthen our nature laws.

“An immediate opportunity for Labor to distance itself from the Coalition’s Trumpist ‘drill, baby, drill’ agenda is to reject Woodside’s proposal to extend the life of its North West Shelf gas processing facility, and carry out gas drilling and carbon dumping near the irreplaceable Scott Reef.

“Greenpeace is also calling on Labor to ratify the Global Oceans Treaty within its first 100 days of government. Our oceans are under threat from destructive industrial fishing, the climate crisis, and the emerging threat of deep sea mining, fuelled by profit-hungry corporations.

“Taking urgent action to quickly transition away from fossil fuels and to protect nature is essential for Australia’s future health and prosperity. Winning this election presents Labor with an opportunity to build our renewable energy future, while placing Australian communities and nature over the profits of polluting corporations.

“Greenpeace and our hundreds of thousands of supporters across Australia will be holding Labor accountable to deliver for climate and nature.”

Greenpeace’s policy asks of Labor, in its first 100 days of government, are:

To heed the evidence and reject Woodside’s proposal to extend the North West Shelf extension, and develop the new Browse gas field on top of Scott Reef.

To ratify the Global Ocean Treaty and champion large marine protected area (MPA) sites in our region, prioritising the Tasman Sea.

To support a moratorium on Deep Sea Mining

To lay out a plan and timeline for delivering strong nature law reforms, including a national Environment Protection Agency.

To fulfill Australia’s international commitments by delivering a timeline and plan to transition away from fossil fuels, and demonstrate clear commitment to a genuine Pacific partnership in a co-hosted COP31.

—ENDS—

