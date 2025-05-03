This is a free newsletter for Diddy on Trial newsletter subscribers. Sign up to get exclusive reporting and analysis throughout Sean Combs’ federal trial.

The moment is almost here: Unites States v. Combs starts Monday with jury selection, opening one of the most anticipated celebrity trials in recent memory. In the weeks ahead, we’ll take you inside the courthouse for all the key arguments, testimony and cross-examination.

In today’s edition of Diddy on Trial, our reporters and analysts tell us what they’ll be watching for during the proceedings. But first, here’s a rundown of our team’s latest reporting on the case:

Diddy confirmed at a hearing Thursday that he had rejected a plea deal from federal prosecutors. Adam Reiss was in the courtroom.

was in the courtroom. Adam told us that Diddy carried a black binder filled with notebooks as he entered the courtroom. He waved to supporters in the gallery before hugging and shaking hands with his attorneys.

This week, prospective jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire to determine how much they know about the hip-hop star and whether they have any biases. Janelle Griffith has details.

What we’re watching

I asked my colleagues to share the legal issues and questions on their minds as we approach the trial’s start date.

Chloe Melas, entertainment correspondent

My eyes are glued to Combs’ legal team. I’m fascinated by the decision to bring on Atlanta-based attorney Brian Steel. Up until this point, Marc Agnifilo had been the lead attorney — but throwing Steel into the mix makes me wonder: Who will end up being the biggest showman during the trial?

Each of these attorneys has a hefty reputation and ego, rightfully so. I’m betting that if celebrity defense attorney Mark Geragos officially signs on, he’ll end up handling the opening statement, given his long relationship with Combs. Don’t forget, Geragos’ daughter Teny Geragos is set for her debut as one of Combs’ attorneys, making for a family affair and an interesting dynamic in the courtroom. Grab your popcorn!

Laura Jarrett, senior legal correspondent

Sean Combs may be the defendant sitting in the courtroom for the next several months but, really, his entire business empire is also about to be on trial.

Prosecutors allege that he used his business as a criminal enterprise, which means that to convince a jury, they’ll need people who can speak to how it operated in reality. Prosecutors need insiders. And insiders typically don’t talk. Which means, of all the men tried on charges of sexual abuse in this post-#MeToo era, this case could prove to be one of the most revealing, not only about a powerful individual, but also about the person’s business.

Adam Reiss, producer/reporter

We are expecting an all-female prosecution team. Does that help or hurt their case? We don’t know how the optics will play with the jury.

I’m also wondering which defendant will show up. Will it be the brash music mogul — confident and unrepentant? Or will it be another persona: contrite, remorseful and sorry for his actions, but not willing to admit to committing a crime.

Doha Madani, senior breaking news reporter

My eyes are peeled to whoever the prosecution is calling to the stand. Typically, reporters get a witness list at some point prior to a trial so that we can prepare — but that won’t be the case with the Combs proceedings.

I’ve covered quite a few of the civil suits filed against Combs in the last year and a half, since Cassie came forward. I’ll be interested to see how many familiar names will be part of the government’s case.