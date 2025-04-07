(Reuters) – Australian energy company Woodside Energy said on Monday that it will sell a 40% stake in its Louisiana LNG Infrastructure project to U.S.-based investment firm Stonepeak.

Under the deal, Stonepeak, which manages about $72 billion in assets, will provide $5.7 billion in capital expenditure for the foundation development of the project.

Woodside said in a statement that its contribution to the project’s capital expenditure will be accelerated in both 2025 and 2026.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)