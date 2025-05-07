Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaking up every industry, from marketing to media. But for Mazen Nahawi, founder and Group CEO of CARMA, the real question isn’t whether to use AI. It’s how to use it without losing trust.

Nahawi leads one of the region’s top media intelligence firms. For over 25 years, he’s helped brands and governments understand their reputations — and measure the real impact of communications.

On 23 April, he took the stage at the Gulf Business Business Breakfast in Dubai to deliver a keynote on how trust and reputation are changing in the age of AI. His message? Data must be trusted. Human insight still matters. And AI is only as good as the people guiding it. (You can watch his keynote below.)

In this interview, Nahawi explains why cultural nuance still trips up AI in the Middle East, which jobs will go — and which will rise — and why Gen Z’s demand for authenticity is shaping the future of PR.

In your keynote at the Gulf Business tech panel last month, you mentioned that AI struggles with cultural nuance. How serious is this issue when analysing media in a region as diverse as the Middle East?

This is a valid concern which can potentially pose challenges for organisations which are utilising, or in the process of adapting AI in business. AI models, especially those trained predominantly on Western datasets, often fail to capture the rich tapestry of languages, dialects, and cultural contexts in the Middle East. For instance, generative AI tools have exhibited biases, such as underrepresenting certain groups or misinterpreting cultural symbols.

You describe AI as the “greatest accelerator on Earth,” yet heavily flawed. Where should companies draw the line between embracing AI and relying too much on it?

While AI offers immense potential for efficiency and innovation, overreliance without proper oversight can be detrimental. A Boston Consulting Group study revealed that 74 per cent of companies struggle to achieve and scale value from AI, often due to inadequate integration and unclear objectives. It’s important to remember that AI should augment human decision-making rather than replace it, maintaining a balance that leverages AI’s strengths while preserving human judgment and ethical considerations. This ensures that human roles evolve to strategic interpreters, providing reassurance about the future of their roles.

One of your slides stated that ‘jobs will go, but value remains.’ What kinds of jobs do you think are most at risk—and which new roles do you see emerging?

Jobs involving repetitive and routine tasks, such as data entry or basic analysis, are most susceptible to automation. A survey indicated that 26 per cent of workers fear AI could lead to job losses, particularly in roles with limited complexity. However, the industry is also seeing a rise in roles that require creativity, strategic thinking, and emotional intelligence. This underscores the growing importance of these roles and the value they bring to the industry.

You noted that 82 per cent of Gen Z prefer brands using real people over AI avatars. How do you think this shapes the future of PR and advertising in the AI era?

The preference of 82 per cent of Gen Z for brands using real people over AI avatars underscores the importance of authenticity in brand communications. As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, consumers, especially younger demographics, seek genuine human connections. This preference for authentic human narratives in marketing highlights the need for brands to focus on integrating AI to enhance, rather than replace, genuine storytelling. This reiteration of the importance of authenticity in brand communications helps the audience feel connected and engaged with the content, and further confirms the enduring significance of human connection in relation to AI.

You showed examples of AI-generated images failing to grasp basic human concepts, like a left-handed person writing. Do you think this lack of ‘human understanding’ is a temporary problem or a permanent limitation when it comes to AI?

While AI continues to improve, certain limitations persist. Studies have shown that humans struggle to distinguish between authentic and AI-generated images, with a misclassification rate of 38.7 per cent. This indicates that AI can produce convincing visuals but often lacks contextual understanding. These shortcomings suggest that while technical advancements continue, AI may always require human oversight to ensure accurate and culturally sensitive outputs.

You said that ‘authenticity still matters.’ How can organisations ensure their use of AI aligns with authentic storytelling and brand trust?

Organisations should prioritise transparency in their use of AI, clearly communicating when and how AI is utilised in content creation. Emphasising human stories and experiences remains crucial. By combining AI’s capabilities with genuine human insights, brands can maintain authenticity and foster deeper connections with their audiences.​

What role do you see human consultants and analysts playing in an age where AI can generate basic reports and trend summaries?

Human consultants and analysts will transition from data gatherers to strategic interpreters. While AI can process and summarise vast amounts of information, humans provide context, ethical considerations, and complex understanding. As highlighted in recent reports, the emergence of AI-driven consulting firms showcases the blend of AI efficiency with human expertise, emphasising the continued importance of human roles in strategic decision-making. ​

If trust is the new currency, how can businesses ensure their AI tools and data use maintain public trust—especially in reputation-sensitive industries like government, healthcare, or finance?

Maintaining public trust requires transparency, accountability, and ethical use of AI. Businesses should implement clear policies on AI usage, ensure data privacy, and involve human oversight in critical decisions. Regular audits and open communication about AI’s role in services can further bolster public confidence.