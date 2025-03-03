(Reuters) – Baker Hughes on Monday announced a partnership with Frontier Infrastructure to accelerate the development of the latter’s large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power solutions in the United States.

The oilfield services provider added it would provide technology solutions to support carbon capture projects along with power generation and data centers.

CONTEXT

Baker Hughes said it would leverage key technologies for well design, carbon dioxide compression and long-term monitoring to develop Frontier’s Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub located in Wyoming.

The company added it would use its gas turbines to support 256 megawatts of power generation to meet increasing power demand across the U.S. Mountain West region, Texas and Wyoming.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, power demand is expected to reach record highs this year, primarily driven by the rapid expansion of data centers to support AI tech and industrial operations.

Carbon capture is a process of storing CO2 underground, a crucial strategy for the energy sector to mitigate its emissions from industrial activity and reduce its impact on global greenhouse gas levels.

KEY QUOTES

“Baker Hughes is committed to delivering innovative solutions that support increasing energy demand, in part driven by the rapid adoption of AI, while ensuring we continue to enable the decarbonization of the industry,” Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement.

“By integrating gas-fired energy with the potential for permanent carbon storage, we are creating a direct, reliable power solution tailored to evolving industrial needs,” said Robby Rockey, co-CEO of Frontier Infrastructure.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)