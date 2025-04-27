To those who grew up with shopaholic mothers in the suburbs, weekends always consisted of a relatively early morning breakfast, so they could make it to their favorite discount and home goods retailers as soon as the doors opened.
More often than not, there was always a strategic route to hit up each store searching for the best deals, and mom would also drag you along as her bag carrier.
Nonetheless, it created great memories for most and strengthened bonds with our mothers.
Although everyone has their preferred store, Big Lots reigned supreme for some. It’s one of the largest home goods retailers nationwide, known for having some of the best discount merchandise.
However, the discounts may have been slightly too good to be sustainable.
Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of last year, stating that the slowdown in consumer spending and increased costs due to rising inflation were some of the leading causes for the filing. By the end of 2024, the retailer had nearly 1,400 stores and was now looking for a new owner.
In December, Big Lots thought it had found a new owner, but Nexus Capital Management pulled out of the deal at the last minute, causing the retailer to initiate a liquidation process.
However, great news fell on Big Lots’ lap when an agreement with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners in January enabled Variety Wholesalers to acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores and two distribution centers, which it planned to continue operating under the Big Lots brand.
Big Lots announces the reopening of nine stores and unveils a new secret
Big Lots (BIG) announced this month that it was reopening nine locations across six states under its new ownership starting April 10.
Here is the list of the nine locations reopening this month:
- 1342 Indian Mound Drive, Mount Sterling, Kentucky
- 755 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, Louisiana
- 2605 W Main St, Tupelo, Mississippi
- 5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, Mississippi
- 1432 E Dixie Drive, Asheboro, North Carolina
- 1041 S Riverside Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee
- 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, Tennessee
- 220 Dickson Plaza Drive, Dickson, Tennessee
- 2911 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia
However, in a surprising turn of events, Big Lots revealed other exciting news to all its loyal fans. In addition to the previously announced nine locations, over 100 more stores are reopening in only a few days.
Big Lots will reopen nearly 60 stores across multiple states on May 1, with an additional 73 locations opening on May 15. The remaining will reopen through June for a total of 219 locations.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Variety Wholesalers President and CEO Lisa Seigies in a press release. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall,” she added.
Big Lots reveals all the store locations reopening in May
See if one of the stores reopening in May will be near you:
Alabama
- 5363 Hwy 90 W Ste C, Mobile
- 603 US Hwy 72 W, Athens
- 1820 Sixth Ave SE, Decatur
- 2821 Montgomery Highway, Dothan
Georgia
- 558 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 323 Habersham Village Cir, Cornelia
- 1803 Knight Ave Ste A2, Waycross
- 4420 Altama Ave Ste C2, Brunswick
- 110 E Northside Dr, Valdosta
- 2708 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta
Indiana
- 195 S US Hwy 231, Jasper
Kentucky
- 200 Sycamore St Ste 151, Elizabethtown
- 472 Eastern Byp, Richmond
- 1714 Perryville Rd Ste 400, Danville
- 942 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow
Michigan
- 4157 E. Court Street, Burton
- 5112 Miller Rd, Flint
- 7651 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township
North Carolina
- 1504 N Bridge St, Elkin
- 1826 W US Hwy 421 Ste K, Wilkesboro
- 526C US Highway 70 SW, Hickory
- 2725 Northwest Blvd, Newton
- 2587 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia
- 1328 Carter St, Mount Airy
- 1063 Yadkinville Rd, Mocksville
- 100 Westwood Village Dr, Clemmons
- 12295 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest
- 1110 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy, Roanoke Rapids
- 955 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
- 4956 Long Beach Rd SE, Ste 8, Southport
- 2407 N Herritage St Ste E, Kinston
Ohio
- 4331 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren
- 7100 South Ave, Youngstown
- 1965 W State St, Alliance
- 408 Bluebell Dr NW, New Philadelphia
- 498 Cadiz Rd, Wintersville
- 56104 National Rd, Bridgeport
- 6300 E Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg
Pennsylvania
- 866 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Eynon
- 1010 Oneill Hwy, Dunmore
- 7405 Westbranch Hwy, Lewisburg
South Carolina
- 2349 Cherry Rd Ste 79, Rock Hill
- 1000 N Pine St, Spartanburg
- 915 S St Ste A, Simpsonville
- 1023A S Pendleton St, Easley
Tennessee
- 1262 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro
- 4825 N Broadway St, Knoxville
- 420 Park Blvd, Rogersville
- 840 25th St NW, Cleveland
Virginia
- 1090 Millwood Pike, Winchester
- 260 Remount Rd, Front Royal
- 2715 W Main St, Waynesboro
- 4300 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake
- 2646 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville
West Virginia
- 1228 Country Club Rd, Fairmont
- 104 Thompson Dr, Bridgeport
- 710 Beverly Pike, Elkins
- 118 Hills Plaza, Charleston
- 110 Eagle School Rd, Martinsburg
- 7200 McCorkle Ave SE, Charleston
