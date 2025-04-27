



To those who grew up with shopaholic mothers in the suburbs, weekends always consisted of a relatively early morning breakfast, so they could make it to their favorite discount and home goods retailers as soon as the doors opened.

More often than not, there was always a strategic route to hit up each store searching for the best deals, and mom would also drag you along as her bag carrier.

Nonetheless, it created great memories for most and strengthened bonds with our mothers.

Although everyone has their preferred store, Big Lots reigned supreme for some. It’s one of the largest home goods retailers nationwide, known for having some of the best discount merchandise.

However, the discounts may have been slightly too good to be sustainable.

Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of last year, stating that the slowdown in consumer spending and increased costs due to rising inflation were some of the leading causes for the filing. By the end of 2024, the retailer had nearly 1,400 stores and was now looking for a new owner.

In December, Big Lots thought it had found a new owner, but Nexus Capital Management pulled out of the deal at the last minute, causing the retailer to initiate a liquidation process.

However, great news fell on Big Lots’ lap when an agreement with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners in January enabled Variety Wholesalers to acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores and two distribution centers, which it planned to continue operating under the Big Lots brand.

Big Lots to reopen locations nationwide. Image source: Shutterstock

Big Lots announces the reopening of nine stores and unveils a new secret

Big Lots (BIG) announced this month that it was reopening nine locations across six states under its new ownership starting April 10.

Here is the list of the nine locations reopening this month:

1342 Indian Mound Drive, Mount Sterling, Kentucky

755 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, Louisiana

2605 W Main St, Tupelo, Mississippi

5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, Mississippi

1432 E Dixie Drive, Asheboro, North Carolina

1041 S Riverside Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee

744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, Tennessee

220 Dickson Plaza Drive, Dickson, Tennessee

2911 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia

However, in a surprising turn of events, Big Lots revealed other exciting news to all its loyal fans. In addition to the previously announced nine locations, over 100 more stores are reopening in only a few days.

Big Lots will reopen nearly 60 stores across multiple states on May 1, with an additional 73 locations opening on May 15. The remaining will reopen through June for a total of 219 locations.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Variety Wholesalers President and CEO Lisa Seigies in a press release. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall,” she added.

Big Lots reveals all the store locations reopening in May

See if one of the stores reopening in May will be near you:

Alabama

5363 Hwy 90 W Ste C, Mobile

603 US Hwy 72 W, Athens

1820 Sixth Ave SE, Decatur

2821 Montgomery Highway, Dothan

Georgia

558 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

323 Habersham Village Cir, Cornelia

1803 Knight Ave Ste A2, Waycross

4420 Altama Ave Ste C2, Brunswick

110 E Northside Dr, Valdosta

2708 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta

Indiana

195 S US Hwy 231, Jasper

Kentucky

200 Sycamore St Ste 151, Elizabethtown

472 Eastern Byp, Richmond

1714 Perryville Rd Ste 400, Danville

942 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow

Michigan

4157 E. Court Street, Burton

5112 Miller Rd, Flint

7651 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township

North Carolina

1504 N Bridge St, Elkin

1826 W US Hwy 421 Ste K, Wilkesboro

526C US Highway 70 SW, Hickory

2725 Northwest Blvd, Newton

2587 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia

1328 Carter St, Mount Airy

1063 Yadkinville Rd, Mocksville

100 Westwood Village Dr, Clemmons

12295 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest

1110 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy, Roanoke Rapids

955 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

4956 Long Beach Rd SE, Ste 8, Southport

2407 N Herritage St Ste E, Kinston

Ohio

4331 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren

7100 South Ave, Youngstown

1965 W State St, Alliance

408 Bluebell Dr NW, New Philadelphia

498 Cadiz Rd, Wintersville

56104 National Rd, Bridgeport

6300 E Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg

Pennsylvania

866 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Eynon

1010 Oneill Hwy, Dunmore

7405 Westbranch Hwy, Lewisburg

South Carolina

2349 Cherry Rd Ste 79, Rock Hill

1000 N Pine St, Spartanburg

915 S St Ste A, Simpsonville

1023A S Pendleton St, Easley

Tennessee

1262 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro

4825 N Broadway St, Knoxville

420 Park Blvd, Rogersville

840 25th St NW, Cleveland

Virginia

1090 Millwood Pike, Winchester

260 Remount Rd, Front Royal

2715 W Main St, Waynesboro

4300 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake

2646 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville

West Virginia

1228 Country Club Rd, Fairmont

104 Thompson Dr, Bridgeport

710 Beverly Pike, Elkins

118 Hills Plaza, Charleston

110 Eagle School Rd, Martinsburg

7200 McCorkle Ave SE, Charleston

