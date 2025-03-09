Former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has said he was too emotionally connected to the Catalan club to deliver the sustained success demanded from him.

Xavi, who made 767 appearances for Barça as a player, returned to the LaLiga side in 2021 when he replaced Ronald Koeman as manager.

He led Barça to a first LaLiga title in four years in his first full season in charge in 2022-23, but he was sacked last summer after a trophy-less campaign.

“The club was going through one of the worst periods in its history [when I was appointed], possibly even worse than the early 2000s,” Xavi said in an interview with France Football.

Xavi left Barcelona at the end of the 2023-24 season after a tumultuous campaign. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

“Expectations were extremely high in comparison to my history in coaching at the time. At times, my deep emotional connection to the club may have worked against me.

“I was more emotional than I should have been in certain moments, but this experience has been a valuable lesson in learning for me.”

Xavi’s only previous experience as a coach was at Qatari side Al Sadd, who he managed for two years before his return to Barça.

He inherited a team who were ninth in LaLiga and led them to a second-placed finish, before winning LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa in the following season.

The former Spain international acknowledged he then made errors as things unravelled in his final season in charge, but said he’s also proud of the youngsters he brought through during a difficult period.

“I admit that I made some mistakes in management,” he added. “[Sergio] Busquets’ departure forced us to rethink our playing style.

“I chose to play with a midfield that included three attacking players, but it wasn’t always the best option.

“Beyond trophies, I feel proud that I trusted a new generation of players: Fermín López, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde … These players represent the future of the club.”

With that base of young talent in place, Barça have kicked on under new coach Hansi Flick this season.

They won the Supercopa in January, are top of LaLiga and are through to the round of 16 of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Xavi, meanwhile, is preparing for a return to coaching.

His idea was always to take a sabbatical year after leaving Barça, but he is now ready to listen to offers and has lofty ambitions.

“I have nothing concrete on the table,” he said. “I am open [to offers]. Why not coach another team in LaLiga? I am looking for an exciting project.

“I have the ambition to win trophies. I will listen to different offers … I want to win the Champions League, the Euros, the World Cup.”