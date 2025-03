Sudan’s catastrophic civil war and severe humanitarian crisis have entered a new phase as the military battles former allies-turned-rebels for the strategic control of Khartoum. Reporting from the frontline with his colleagues Ivor Prickett and Abdalrahman Altayeb, The New York Times’s Africa chief correspondent, Declan Walsh, details the fierce struggle for the bridges over the Nile and its tributaries that divide the Sudanese capital.







Source link