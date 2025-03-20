Read the full story on Backfire News

YouTuber Drives The Mini Ibishu Pigeon And Survives The Experience

It’s always great to see car YouTubers put their craft before life and limb, like this one who drove the “real” Ibishu Pigeon and somehow lived to tell the tale. It remains to be seen if the guy suffered any lasting neurological damage from the experience and once you watch the video you’ll understand why.

You’ve probably seen the really weird three-wheeled trucks which are common in the Pacific Rim, but the Ibishu Pigeon might be the worst of them all. It’s a tiny, unstable, body-on-frame pickup which tips the scale at only a few hundred pounds. Really, it’s a death trap on wheels.

A regular Pigeon is a JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) vehicle that has a 550cc inline-three engine nestled between the two seats. Plus, the front wheel is turned using a belt-driven system.

But the Ibishu Pigeon is half the size of a regular Pigeon at just 85 cm tall (that’s just shy of 33.5 inches). It also has the engine located behind the driver instead of between the two seats, making it even more unstable.

Thanks to the tiny size, there’s only one seat inside. The driver uses some handlebars, but not nice ones like what you have on your Harley. Oh, and the body as well as the interior is all made of old Castrol oil barrels.

The guy who built it used a Honda Gyro, a three-wheeled JDM moped, crafting the body around those mechanicals. But it doesn’t have traditional brakes, just a sketchy hand brake. The doors don’t latch, so they can fly open, and there are many other questionable things about the build.

Apparently, this guy loves making deathtraps for other people to enjoy. He might be a genius, he might be sadistic, and likely is a little of both.

