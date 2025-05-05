



There’s a common theme in the news lately, and it’s a disconcerting one: store closure after store closure.

From family-owned businesses shuttering operations after being successful for decades to major-name chains announcing store closures or simply declaring chapter 11 bankruptcy, brick-and-mortar retail is going through wave after wave of distressing changes.

Between the threat of President Trump’s tariffs, the ensuing trade war, and the constant increase in customers turning to online shopping over going to the store, many retailers are navigating extremely rough waters.

Another concern customers are facing is the rise in costs of basic household needs such as groceries. Costs have risen as much 7.9% for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, while other categories have gone up between 0.7% and 3.8%, according to the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With many people’s salaries staying the same in 2025 or only going up in very small percentages — 2025 planned increases are projected to be on average 3.7%, compared with 3.8% in 2024, according to WTW’s Global Salary Budget Planning Report. This leaves many consumers in need of a way to still buy necessities, but spend less.

While it’s a worrying situation for many, one company sees a massive opportunity in the current economic climate, and it has a major plan to help people save money.

Expect to see a lot more Aldi stores near you very soon. Image source: Shutterstock

Discount grocery chain has big expansion plans

The privately owned German grocery store chain Aldi has announced that it intends to open a total of 800 new locations by the end of 2028.

Of those, 225 are coming in 2025, following the 120 the chain opened in 2024. So far, that means Aldi has a total of 2,400 locations at present, making it the third-largest grocery chain after Walmart and Kroger.

Some of the newest stores are in Las Vegas, with one at 621 Marks Street in Henderson, Nevada, and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

“At our new Las Vegas-area Aldi stores, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer,” said Shawn Eddy, regional vice president for Aldi. “Our customers can save up to 36% on an average household’s shopping list. As shoppers look for better ways to stretch their dollar, Aldi is providing the Las Vegas area with easier access to quality groceries at affordable prices.”

Aldi’s move is perfectly timed

With so many customers cringing at how much a cart of groceries costs them these days, it’s no surprise that many are turning to discount retailers to keep food on the table for their families.

Aldi has been at the discount grocery game for a long time — it opened its first U.S. stores in 1976 — and has always chosen to do things a bit differently. For instance, customers are asked to bring reusable bags and pay a quarter to “rent” a cart, which they get back when they return it. According to Aldi, these are just a few of the ways it cuts costs to keep prices low for its customers.

Customer hunger for better prices doesn’t stop at the grocery store, either. Retail chains such as TJX, home to Marshall’s and TJ Maxx, among others, is also heating up as people look for lower prices on clothing and household goods. CNBC pundit Jim Cramer recently called TJX stock “the real winner” for investors, which is up 6.67% this year so far.

