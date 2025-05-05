The Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night of the year, is officially here!

Over the last few years, more and more athletes have received coveted invites to the prestigious annual fundraiser, which boasts a guest list of roughly 450 high-profile people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more.

This year, sports are at the forefront of the gala with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton as a co-chair. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named honorary chair but bowed out at the last minute due to a knee injury.

Each year’s theme is inspired by the museum’s annual spring exhibition. The 2025 exhibit is titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and the accompanying dress code is “Tailored for You.” It’s about tailoring and suiting as interpreted through the history and meaning of Black dandyism across the Atlantic diaspora. The 2025 Met Gala is the first to focus exclusively on Black designers and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.

This year, the fundraising gala is hosted by a group of Black male celebrities, including Hamilton, musical artist and Louis Vuitton menswear director Pharrell Williams, Emmy Award-winning actor and playwright Colman Domingo and Grammy-nominated rapper and fashion icon A$AP Rocky. Earlier this year, the Met announced it would revive a host committee for the evening, which includes WNBA and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalists Sha’Carri Richardson and Simone Biles (plus her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens).

The 2025 event has already raised a record-breaking $31 million in support of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, specifically the curation budget for the museum’s Costume Institute.

Some of the most iconic Met looks over the years have been worn by sports’ biggest stars. Here are the athletes who hit this year’s carpet:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

