A Reddit post has gone viral after a user claimed that Bengaluru is the most expensive city to live in across India. The post, which drew comparisons with cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, argued that the cost of rent, food, transport, and general lifestyle is highest in Bengaluru.

Posting under the handle ‘Optimal-Animal-90’, the user wrote, “People, I have lived in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai. I have friends in Hyderabad and Kolkata. All these cities offer affordable options, from street food to local transport like autos. But here, everything is costly.”

The Redditor also said that a monthly income of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 is not enough to support a nuclear family in Bengaluru. To back up this point, the user shared a recent experience in Mumbai, saying, “I had to get to a destination just 2 km from the railway station and the Mumbai auto guy charged me Rs 30. I was shocked and double-confirmed before getting in. Even street food starts at Rs 10-15 there!”

They also compared Bengaluru’s high rents with cheaper housing in cities like Ahmedabad. “In Bengaluru, everything is expensive from street food to living expenses to lifestyle everything,” the post concluded.

The post quickly gathered more than 100 comments, sparking a lively debate online. Many users shared their own views, either agreeing or disagreeing with the original claim.

One user wrote, “Bangalore is nowhere, I repeat nowhere close to being as expensive as Mumbai. I’ve lived in both for years.”Another added, “Mumbai street food is on another level in terms of price and quantity. No comparison whatsoever.”Some people supported the original post. “Hyderabad is getting just as costly as Bangalore. I’ve seen a big jump in the past year,” said one commenter.

A Pune resident had a different take: “Guru, I’m staying in Pune now and I just want to come back to Bengaluru. The food and infrastructure here are so poor.”

Others talked about supply and demand. “People are flocking to Bengaluru for a reason, and high demand always leads to high prices,” a user explained.

One person from Gurgaon shared, “Sorry boys, but Gurgaon is more expensive. The only thing that feels overpriced in Bengaluru is auto rides, normal cabs are about the same everywhere.”

