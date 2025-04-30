Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Amazon will report first-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.

Uncertainty is high as tariffs could directly impact the e-commerce firm.

But outlooks among Wall Street firms remain relatively strong.

Wall Street is feeling upbeat but cautious before Amazon’s first-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

While investors are eager to gauge how the e-commerce giant performed amid the rise in recession fears during the first three months of the year, Amazon’s second-quarter guidance will be particularly important.

That’s because the company is especially vulnerable to tariffs, which could create a particularly challenging environment for retailers.

Still, Wall Street remains bullish on the firm’s results, looking for signs of strength from Amazon Web Services and AI spending.

Here’s what the biggest banks are saying:

Amazon will meet conservative expectations for the first quarter, but things will get trickier from here, Deutsche Bank analysts wrote.

Earnings revenue should come in strong at $155.5 billion, boosted by a weaker dollar. But while April shows signs of strength, with consumer demand bolstered by fears of painful tariffs later in the year, investors shouldn’t expect that to last.

Deutsche listed a handful of overhangs that could lead to challenges going forward. They include a revenue slowdown in the second half of the year, weak ad checks in the first quarter, and tariff implications for costs and advertising revenue.

“All in, we believe it best to be cautious at this point, and model total 2Q revenue growth $159bn ~170bps below the street, on Q/Q growth of only 2% as we look for a more muted consumer demand environment to drive sub-seasonal growth for Amazon as we move through year,” analysts wrote.

Deutsche holds a “Buy” rating on the stock, with a $206 share price target.

Amazon can deliver a strong first quarter, Bank of America said, but the company is entering “unchartered (and tariffed) seas in 2Q.”

BofA analysts expect Amazon to slightly beat consensus estimates with $155.5 billion in sales, predicting that consumer spending held up well amid tariff jitters. Meanwhile, the bank said expectations for 17.4% year-to-year AWS growth are realistic.

While BofA mirrored Deutsche Bank’s uncertainty on how tariffs could disrupt future quarters, it remains optimistic.

“We acknowledge 2Q & 2H revenue uncertainty (retail, ads and Cloud), but remain confident on Amazon’s ability to take share in eCommerce, improve retail margins via headcount cuts, & benefit from Cloud AI demand,” BofA wrote. Shares of Amazon, a trade deal beneficiary, could benefit from tariff negotiations.