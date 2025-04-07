Everything that happens in sports has additional context when viewed from a betting perspective. From season-changing injuries to record-setting moments and so much more, the news cycle will constantly and significantly affect the sports betting industry.

April 6: Gators fan’s parlay ride ends with Duke loss

Doug Greenberg: Perhaps no one has ever been happier to lose a high-stakes bet than Thousand Dolla Bill, the alias for a Florida bettor who ESPN had previously reported owned a five-leg, +3365900 futures parlay that would turn $5 into $168,300 if successful.

Bill needed Duke to win the men’s college basketball national championship to cash the final leg of the parlay, so Saturday night’s Final Four result, which saw Houston shock the Blue Devils in a comeback upset for the ages, could have been a disaster. However, Bill sold half of the ticket for $20,250 on secondary market service PropSwap just prior to the Elite Eight, making the madness much more palatable for him.

“I got 20k and a heck of a story,” he told ESPN over text on Saturday night.

What’s more, the die-hard Gators fan — whose son’s middle name, Donovan, is an ode to former Florida head coach Billy Donovan, a recently announced member of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2025 class — now gets to enjoy Monday night’s championship in peace. He also isn’t done betting just yet: He says he has $5,000 on the Gators at +750 from a hedge earlier in the tournament … and he’s already working on more low-stake, high-reward parlays involving Florida winning it all.

Duke’s defeat was a massive bracket buster and loss for many public bettors. The Blue Devils were picked as the champion in a leading 25% of ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge brackets, while ESPN BET said Duke was its largest future liability “by a wide margin.”

March 31: NCAA tournament favorites’ record run lifts betting public

Florida is one of four No. 1 seeds to advance to the Final Four of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

David Purdum: The chalk has walked the walk in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

For the second time in modern Madness history, we have a Final Four consisting of all No. 1 seeds. No Cinderella stories lasted past the second round, and in a tournament revered for its upsets, betting favorites are a win away from their most successful run ever.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the historic run of chalk in the NCAA tournament:

51: The number of betting favorites that have won during the tournament, tying 2007 for the most since the field expanded in 1985 with three games remaining.

The favorite won all 12 games during the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. The last underdog to win outright during the tournament was Kentucky (+2.5) over Illinois on Sunday of the opening round.

The run of favorites has taken a toll on sportsbooks.

“We’ve had a few ugly days,” John Murray, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, said. “Last Sunday was real bad. Thursday and Saturday of this week were no good. It’s been too chalky for us to call the tournament a success, but our handle has been very good, and there’s some big games left.”

13: The number of outright upsets by underdogs during the tournament. The largest upsets have been pulled by 7-point underdogs McNeese State (over Clemson) and Arkansas (over St. John’s).

“Money-line favorites have been a killer with no upsets occurring,” college basketball trader at Caesars Sportsbook Patrick Berbert said.

41-1: The approximate odds of parlaying the 12 favorites in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds on the money line.

13-1: ESPN BET’s pre-tournament odds of all four No. 1 seeds reaching the Final Four. “Favorites hitting at a high clip, with seven of the top eight seeds, including all four 1-seeds making the Elite Eight, has worked out well for bettors,” Adrian Horton, director of North American sports trading for ESPN BET, said in an email. “In particular, [money-line] favorites parlays have cashed for many patrons from the first round all the way through this weekend.”

$500,000: BetMGM reported taking a $500,000 bet on Duke to win the national championship at +350. The wager — the largest reported bet on the tournament — would pay a net $1.75 million.

35-29: Favorites’ record against the spread ahead of the Final Four.

29-35: 29 overs and 35 unders.

3: The number of players in the Final Four with their second team: Houston’s L.J. Cryer (2021 with Baylor), Florida’s Alijah Martin (2023 with Florida Atlantic) and Duke’s Mason Gillis (2024 with Purdue).

March 27: Cash out for $50K or let it ride for $168? One fan’s dilemma

The Duke Blue Devils are a key part of one bettor’s massive championship future parlay and have made a great tournament run so far. The only issue? He’s a longtime Florida Gators fan. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Doug Greenberg: In May 2024, sports betting social media was ablaze with championship future parlays. The idea is simple: Stitch together multiple championship winner futures, create enormous odds and try to turn a little bit of money into a lot.

From his home in St. Augustine, Florida, Thousand Dolla Bill — the alias for a “fake rapper that [he] was in college” that he has since turned into a Twitter/X handle and by which he has asked to be referred for this piece — fired up Hard Rock Bet, the only sports betting app available in the state, and got to work on creating what he calls his own “lottery ticket.”

“I saw [a social media post] last year and I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I can make one of those on Hard Rock.’ I had never made that type of bet,” he told ESPN. “One of these articles that was written said it’s the equivalent of me getting hit by lightning twice, so that’s why I only bet $5.”

Bill created “five to 10” of these and while most of them ended up not being viable, there was one in which he picked Tennessee to win the College World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the MLB World Series, Ohio State to win the CFP national championship, the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl and (most critically at this point) the Duke Blue Devils to win the men’s college basketball national championship.

The odds on this parlay came out to +3,365,900, which would turn Bill’s $5 into $168,300 if successful. It would be Hard Rock’s largest parlay odds payout of the year, according to a representative from the sportsbook.

The irony is that Bill, a northern Florida resident, considers himself a “die-hard” Florida Gators fan.

“On May 12th, 2024, as a Gator fan, I didn’t even fathom us competing for a title. I was hoping we would make it to March Madness,” he said. “And now they have the second-best odds to win and in my opinion, are the biggest obstacle to Duke to win this, which is a conundrum for me.”

He says that if he holds on to the ticket and if Duke and Florida were to meet in the national championship, he plans to hedge with a massive wager on the Gators. However, the cash-out for the wager, valued at nearly $50,000 headed into the Sweet 16, looms large.

The cash-out process has been far from simple in this instance. Bill says that headed into March Madness, he wanted to consider the option in case the Blue Devils were to flame out of the tournament early, but says he was not given the option in the Hard Rock app. It ultimately took several emails and social media nagging to get the sportsbook to give him a cash-out offer.

A sportsbook rep told ESPN that the company has changed its systems since the bet was placed almost a year ago, leading to the cash-out not being available in the app. They clarified that Bill has the option to cash out with the current offer by emailing a representative manually up until tipoff of the Duke game Thursday night.

Bill isn’t sure what he’s going to do, and has been taking input from everyone from his wife and kids, to strangers on the internet who saw his story. Factoring into the decision is the fact that he has another parlay alive that would “soften the blow”: He put $6.34 down on Ohio State, the Eagles, Duke and the Oklahoma City Thunder to win their respective championships, which would pay $52,000 if successful.

“I want to guarantee myself something at this point because it’d be really disappointing to walk away with nothing,” Bill said. “I feel like the story has a value to it as well, if that makes sense. Me keeping going has a value to it when I tell my grandkids this story.

“It’s a strange story. I never thought I’d be here.”

Update (3/29): Thousand Dolla Bill did not cash out the wager ahead of Thursday night’s win for Duke over Arizona. Before Duke’s Elite Eight showdown against Alabama, he sold half of the ticket for $20,250 on secondary market service PropSwap. The price took into account a 24% cut of taxes if the ticket were to cash, PropSwap CEO Luke Pergande told ESPN.

March 26: New York Giants see rush of wagers after Wilson signing

After a brief stint in the AFC, Russell Wilson is heading back to the NFC after signing with the New York Giants, leading to their win total increasing at the sportsbooks Wednesday morning. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Greenberg: For some bettors, it’s never too early to start thinking about the next NFL season, especially as the offseason news cycle continues to churn away.

ESPN BET opened its NFL season win total markets on Tuesday afternoon, and one of the most notable numbers it posted was for the New York Giants at 3.5 wins for the 2025 season. According to ESPN Research, that was the lowest win total since the New York Jets in 2017 (also 3.5) and approached the 30-year low of three wins set by the expansion Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995. All three teams cashed their overs in those seasons.

The timing of the odds going live ended up being serendipitous, as just a few hours later veteran quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Giants. The sportsbook says it saw a rush of wagers, including all of them on the over at 3.5, prompting the book to increase it to 4.5 on Wednesday morning. Even after the line move, the book says upwards of 90% of the bets and handle are on the over.

The G-Men are tied with the Cleveland Browns for the lowest win total in the league, and even if the line were to move up again to 5.5, it would still be the Giants’ lowest win over-under in the last 35 seasons, per ESPN Research.

The only other team to see significant early action and movement is the San Francisco 49ers. They opened at 11.5 wins at ESPN BET but quickly saw all of the action on their under, cueing a line move down to 10.5.

The sportsbook seems to be expecting more from this team regardless. After winning just six games last season, the Niners’ +4.5 improvement to their preseason win total is the highest in the NFL as of now, and they are just the third team since 1990 to have a win total of 10 or higher after winning just six games the previous season, according to ESPN Research.

March 25: The ripple effect of JuJu Watkins’ injury

The season-ending injury to USC star JuJu Watkins has had a major impact on the betting odds. Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire

Greenberg: Women’s college basketball took a huge collective blow when USC star JuJu Watkins was ruled out for the rest of the 2025 NCAA tournament after suffering a torn ACL during USC’s 96-59 victory over Mississippi State on Monday night. The absence of Watkins, who was the -600 favorite to win the Wooden Award at the time the market was taken down at ESPN BET, is already having a profound impact on the betting markets.

USC’s odds to win the national championship have plummeted, lengthening from +900 to +2000 on Monday night, all the way to +2500 by Tuesday afternoon, per ESPN BET lines. The sportsbook reports that 7.6% of tickets and handle are riding the Trojans to win it all, the fourth-most of any team.

In turn, UConn, who is on a potential collision course with USC in the Elite Eight, shortened from +250 to +185 on Monday night, and sits at +165 as of Tuesday afternoon — enough to leapfrog previous favorite South Carolina, who went from +225 to +200 for the national championship. BetMGM sports trader Hannah Luther points to the Huskies’ “easier path to the Final Four following JuJu Watkins’ injury” as part of the reasoning for their ascension up the odds board.

On a game-to-game basis, measuring Watkins’ impact is very tricky for bookmakers, evidenced by the fact that the major sportsbooks did not have lines up for USC’s matchup with Kansas State until late Tuesday afternoon despite odds already being live for all of the other Sweet 16 matchups. The Trojans finally opened as consensus 1.5-point favorites.

“It’s tough to put a number on it for future tournament games. USC is still a very good team, but JuJu is an X-factor,” ESPN BET director of North American sports trading Adrian Horton said over email. “Given her ability to affect all aspects of the game, she correlates to at least a handful of extra possessions for USC.”

DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello estimates Watkins to be worth a whopping eight points to the spread; for reference, ESPN previously reported Duke men’s star Cooper Flagg to be worth roughly “4.5 to 5” points to the spread.

USC covered huge spreads against UNC Greensboro (-33.5) and Mississippi State (-17.5) in the tournament’s first two rounds, attracting upwards of 93% of the handle at ESPN BET for each game. The Trojans played the majority of Monday night’s contest without Watkins on the floor.

March 24: NCAA tournament betting favorites roll in early rounds

One sports better wagered $310,000 on Chad Baker-Mazara and Auburn to beat Alabama State. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

David Purdum: The NCAA men’s basketball tournament through the first two rounds has been chalky, with favorites going 39-13 straight-up.

That’s tied for the third-best straight-up record for favorites through two rounds since the tournament expanded in 1985, according to ESPN Research.

Double-digit underdogs went 0-13 straight up in the Round of 64. It was the first time double-digit underdogs went winless in the opening round since 2019. Each of the previous two tournaments featured two upset wins by double-digit underdogs. The largest upset of the tournament, point spread-wise, was McNeese State beating Clemson as a 7.5-point underdog. Top-four seeds in the first round went 16-0 and 11-5 against the spread.

Opening sweet 16 lines >>>As of Monday morning, via ESPN BET. Matchup Total Arizona vs. Duke (-9) 153.5 BYU vs. Alabama (-4.5) 175 Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (-5.5) 147.5 Maryland vs. Florida (-6.5) 154.5 Ole Miss vs. Michigan State (-2.5) 143.5 Kentucky vs. Tennessee (-4.5) 146.5 Michigan vs. Auburn (-7.5) 152.5 Purdue vs. Houston (-7.5) 132.5

While some lamented on the lack of big upsets, the betting public feasted on the chalk, siding heavily with favorites such as UCLA, Michigan and St. John’s on Thursday and Illinois, Michigan State and UConn on Friday. Some bettors got aggressive on No. 1 seeds, risking hundreds of thousands of dollars to win a few thousand. Hard Rock Bet, for example, reported taking a $310,000 money-line bet on Auburn at -20,000 to beat No. 16 Alabama State. The bettor won a net $1,550, when Auburn pulled away win the second half for an easy win.

“The first three days were somewhat a split decision, with some results good for the public while some were in the sportsbook’s favor,” Adrian Horton, director of North American sports trading for ESPN BET Sportsbook said. “Sunday was a different story with favorites holding serve across the board. With a lot of favorites covering and almost all winning outright, it was a good day for bettors, especially those with ML parlays.”

A spokesperson for Hard Rock Bet told ESPN that out of the “thousands” of 16-leg college basketball parlays the sportsbook took on the opening Thursday of the tournament, two included the money-line winner for all 16 games, one for $5 and another for $1. The $5 16-leg parlay, at +68033 odds, paid $3,406.65. The sportsbook said the same bettor placed another 16-leg parlay on each game Friday and won the first six legs, before succumbing to Ole Miss’ win over trendy North Carolina.

Rich Zanco, who oversees college basketball for Caesars Sportsbook, pointed to the Rebels’ win over the Tar Heels as the best decision of the weekend for the house. Ole Miss was a 2.5-point underdog in the game.

“The betting public got off to a fast start later in the day on both Thursday and Friday,” Zanco said. “Overall, it’s been a choppy tournament for the house.”

Favorites went 28-24 against the spread through the first two rounds. There were 28 unders, and 24 overs.

DraftKings offered live odds on whether a game would end in a buzzer-beater. The odds of Colorado State-Maryland ending in a buzzer-beater got as long as 30-1. The largest reported were bet at 30-1 was $250, resulting in a $7,500 net win. Maryland hit a basket as time expired for a 72-71 win in the only buzzer-beater of the first two rounds.

Seven of the eight top betting favorites entering the tournament survived to Sweet 16, with St. John’s the highest seed to lose. St. John’s, who was upset by Arkansas in the second round, was a popular pick to win the tournament at 20-1. St. John’s was BetMGM’s second-biggest liability in the sportsbook’s national championship odds. “The public was all over the Johnnies entering the tournament, and they were heavily backed against Arkansas after a good showing in their first game on Thursday,” Horton of ESPN BET said.

The Razorbacks’ title odds were as long as 300-1 at some sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s game against St. John’s. They’re 75-1 on Monday entering the Sweet 16.

March 23: UConn cover streak, total bad beat highlight Sunday thriller

Liam McNeeley of the UConn Huskies had 22 points in a loss to Florida. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Doug Greenberg: The first game of Sunday’s men’s March Madness slate produced arguably the biggest thriller of the tournament thus far, as Florida outlasted UConn 77-75, ending the Huskies’ bid at the first national championship three-peat of the 64-team era. The round of 32 matchup produced some intriguing betting results.

UConn entered the contest as 9.5-point underdogs to the Gators, per ESPN BET odds, matching their largest underdog role in any NCAA tournament game since the tournament expanded in 1985. The Huskies were previously +9.5 in the 1998 Elite 8 (lost 75-64 to North Carolina) and the 1999 National Championship game (won 77-74 against Duke).

Their cover on Sunday was their 14th straight in an NCAA tournament game, extending the record for the longest cover streak since the 1985 expansion. The previous record was held by Villanova at 11 from 1985-88. As of Sunday morning at ESPN BET, 71.6% of the bets and 57.6% of the handle were supporting Florida -9.5.

UConn’s Liam McNeeley also tipped the scales for bettors who wagered on the total. With the game out of reach, the freshman forward nailed a three-pointer as time expired to give the game 152 total points and cash the over at 150.5, according to ESPN BET odds.

The Gators’ comeback victory was surely a relief for the platitudes of future bettors backing them. Florida entered March Madness at +350 to win the national championship — trailing only Duke at +280 — and attracted a leading 22% of futures tickets at ESPN BET in the days following the bracket reveal. The Gators had 15% of the overall handle in the market, trailing only Duke (24%). BetMGM previously reported a $100,000 wager on Florida +900, one of its largest national championship bets.

March 20: Women’s college basketball betting continues growth

Despite losing big names like Caitlin Clark, women’s college basketball stars like JuJu Watkins have helped increase betting on NCAA women’s basketball. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Greenberg: There’s no understating the profound effect Caitlin Clark had on women’s college basketball. Her mere existence helped to increase TV viewership and cultural relevance, which also led to elevated sports betting handle in 2024.

With the Iowa phenom off to the WNBA, it could’ve been safe to assume that the money flowing through the sportsbook marketplace would recede back to pre-Clark levels. Instead, reinvestment from sportsbooks and leaning into the star power that remains in the sport has allowed it to continue to flourish heading into the 2025 NCAA tournament – the round of 64 tips off Friday.

Women’s college basketball experienced modest growth during this year’s regular season at multiple sportsbooks, including at BetMGM, which reported a 35% increase in total money, 33% increase in total wagers and a 32% increase in total players from 2023-24 to 2024-25. The sportsbook is capitalizing on the spark Clark provided, reporting a 754% increase in bets on women’s college basketball over the last two seasons.

“We definitely didn’t want to see it dip after Caitlin Clark left,” BetMGM sports trader Hannah Luther told ESPN. “Some of the growth I think is coming from us putting up more markets. We have had more games up this season than last. We’ve made a big effort to do that.”

DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello echoed the sentiment, saying action on the women’s game “hasn’t slowed down from last year.” Luther also attributes some of the increased handle to more media attention, with additional games on television and an increase in female college players appearing in ads.

Clark is one of the biggest stars women’s college basketball has ever seen, and the sport may be able to sustain betting growth if it relies on the star power it still has.

Optimove, a marketing technology platform that partners with several top North American sportsbooks, reports that starting from the round of 64 during the 2024 NCAA women’s tournament, the average number of bets per game increased significantly each round, culminating in an astounding 22 times the number of bets per game from the beginning of the tournament. For comparison, the men’s national championship increased its average number of bets per game by 1.67 times from the first round.

It makes sense: Clark’s Iowa made a run to the championship game last year, which allowed bettors to back her in every round of the tournament. This year, players like UConn’s Paige Bueckers, USC’s JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo could continue the trend if their teams make deep runs.

“For this year’s Tournament, we have an expanded catalog of wagering options, as well as a variety of special markets that will tie into the biggest storylines of each round,” ESPN BET director of North American sports trading Adrian Horton said via email, calling it a “robust menu.”

Luther and Avello both made sure to mention that WNBA handle was way up in 2024, partially due to the presence of Clark, but also to the ripple effect she’s had on the sport as a whole.

“She has gotten younger girls interested in playing basketball and some of those younger girls are now entering a stage where they’re going from high school to college,” said Avello. “The work she’s done to elevate the viewing of this game is amazing and I think that will continue for years to come.”

March 14: Flagg, Brown injuries sink Duke’s short-term odds

Cooper Flagg’s injury has shifted Duke’s odds slightly in both the ACC and NCAA Tournament futures markets at ESPN BET. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Greenberg: When superstar Cooper Flagg went down with a left ankle injury in the first half of Duke’s 78-70 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday, his team’s NCAA tournament ambitions temporarily came crashing down with him.

With Flagg seen in a wheelchair following the injury, some sportsbooks dropped the Blue Devils from their consensus national championship favorite spot in the +300 range, all the way down to +700.

Flagg eventually walked back to the bench under his own power and Duke returned to the top of the odds board, now showing a leading +320 at ESPN BET. Still, it seems unlikely Flagg will play the rest of the ACC Tournament and with fellow key player Maliq Brown going down with a potentially serious shoulder injury, Duke’s short-term odds took a big hit.

Duke faces off against archrival North Carolina on Friday night with the Blue Devils giving 6.5 points (juiced to -120, per ESPN BET odds) to the Tar Heels, down from the opener of -7.5. According to DraftKings’ trading team, Duke would be -13.5 for this game if Flagg were healthy.

Duke covered as 9.5-point and 12.5-point favorites in the previous two matchups this season, but the injuries are clearly forefront in bettors’ mindsets: UNC is attracting upwards of 73% of the tickets across the sportsbook marketplace, with a healthy split of handle helping to push the spread down.

The Blue Devils’ odds to win the ACC Tournament also took a serious nosedive with the injuries, even as they continue to sport odds-on pricing.

Duke entered the event with -350 odds — the largest favorite price to win any conference tournament since Kentucky in 2015 (-500), per ESPN Research — and has since dropped to -130 at ESPN BET. The sportsbook reports that Duke garnered an overwhelming 60% of bets and 47% of handle in the market before the tournament tipped off.

March 13: Steelers attract second-most Super Bowl bets this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ trade for DK Metcalf has been to be the most significant move of the offseason so far as measured by movement on team Super Bowl betting odds. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

David Purdum: Oddsmakers believe the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears have had the best offseasons so far, while bettors gravitated to the re-tooling Pittsburgh Steelers during free agency.

The Steelers landed arguably the biggest name of the offseason in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for receiver DK Metcalf, a move that sparked a flurry of betting interest on Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ Super Bowl odds moved from 60-1 to 50-1 this week at ESPN BET. Since Sunday, only the Philadelphia Eagles had attracted more money from bettors than the Steelers in ESPN BET’s Super Bowl futures market.

John Murray, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, said his book moved the Steelers from 50-1 to 40-1 because “we were writing so many bets on them.”

“Metcalf is a decent player, but there’s still nobody to throw him the ball and that division is super tough,” Murray told ESPN.

The Rams saw their Super Bowl odds improve slightly, moving from 25-1 to 20-1 at ESPN BET, with the re-signing of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the addition of receiver Davonta Adams, among other moves.

“The Rams gave the Eagles the best game of anyone they played in the postseason,” Murray said. “They aren’t that far off from potentially being a Super Bowl contender, especially with the 49ers losing so many players and we think Seattle will take a step back.”

Overall, NFL free agency had minimal impact on the odds to win the Super Bowl; the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs remain the consensus favorites, with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions rounding out the top tier of contenders, according to sportsbooks, and most teams’ odds did not move.

“There isn’t any one player that has really shifted the market,” Murray said.

The Bears’ Super Bowl odds moved from 40-1 to 35-1 at ESPN BET, after trading for offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, with the sportsbook taking in the third-most money from bettors to win the Super Bowl this week, behind the Eagles and Steelers.

The shuffling of journeymen quarterbacks — Sam Darnold to Seattle, Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields to the New York Jets — did not cause any notable odds movement for those franchises.

The Washington Commanders, who added receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, remained at 16-1 to win the Super Bowl at ESPN BET.

March 4: Mavs’ championship odds plummet after Irving injury

The Mavs saw their championship odds shift dramatically after Kyrie Irving was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Doug Greenberg: Following the high of their NBA Finals appearance last June, the 2024-25 season has gone off the rails for the Dallas Mavericks, with the latest blow being a season-ending ACL tear to star guard Kyrie Irving suffered Monday night. The betting odds have reflected the team’s descent all season.

The Mavericks opened at +1000 to win this season’s NBA title at ESPN BET, the sixth-best odds in the league. Those odds lengthened to +2500 by the beginning of February, when the trade that shook the NBA to its core went down.

Following the deal in which Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, the Mavs’ odds lengthened again to +3300 and further to +4400. The team’s hopes perked up slightly when Davis went off 26 points and 16 rebounds in just over a half during his Mavericks debut, but he left that contest with an injury and has not played since.

Dallas went to +7000 following the Davis injury, but gained some steam up to +6600 upon some encouraging play and the hopes that the star center could return for a playoff run. Then, Irving tore his left ACL on Monday night and by late Tuesday morning, when ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the season-ending diagnosis, the Mavs fell all the way to 200-1, tied with the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns for 14th on the odds board. Other sportsbooks show even longer odds, with FanDuel posting 550-1.

The Mavericks’ championship line saw moderate action, at best, throughout the campaign, attracting just 5.6% of the wagers and 4.8% of the handle at ESPN BET.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have enjoyed the spoils of the trade, going 10-2 since acquiring Doncic and 6-2 with him in the lineup. L.A.’s title odds immediately shortened from +4000 to +1600 following the deal, and they’ve since made it to +1400, currently fifth on ESPN BET’s odds board.

Contrasting the Mavs, the Lakers have the most bets (15.1%) and money (16.7%) wagered to win this season’s NBA championship, including a league-leading 27.9% of tickets and 31.7% of handle since the fateful trade.

March 3: Table tennis betting sees second straight record-breaking month

Betting on table tennis remains popular, according to Colorado sportsbooks. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire

David Purdum: A record $31.7 million was bet on table tennis in January with Colorado sportsbooks.

It’s the second straight month of record betting interest on table tennis in Colorado, a trend that began five years ago during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Table tennis tournaments in Eastern Europe were among the very few sporting events that took place during the pandemic in the spring of 2020. The tournaments became popular with sports bettors in the U.S. and sustained interest over the last five years. Matches are played throughout the day and all hours of the night, some of them streamed on sportsbook apps.

Colorado is the only state that reports betting figures on table tennis, but sportsbooks say the interest is similar in other states. A spokesperson for BetMGM told ESPN that table tennis comes in behind major sports, “but given the number of matches available daily, tickets and handle can match or exceed betting on MMA and golf.”

In January, the $31.7 million bet on table tennis with Colorado sportsbooks was more than tennis, soccer and hockey, as well as nearly triple the amount bet on the sport in January 2024.

Approximately 99.9% of the money bet on table tennis with Colorado sportsbooks in January was placed online. The sportsbooks won a net $1.7 million on table tennis bets during the month, according to figures released by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

