The Tobacco Control Research Group (TCRG) at the University of Bath has published the first study examining tobacco and nicotine industry submissions on the 2023/24 Tobacco and Vapes Bill, introduced by the Conservative government. The Bill proposed banning tobacco sales to anyone born after 2009 and tightening regulations on nicotine products, including e-cigarettes. The Bill was later updated in 2024/25 by the current government. The study is based on 43 documents submitted by the tobacco and nicotine industries, along with related organizations, in response to the UK government consultation and a House of Commons Public Bill Committee evidence request. It reveals the industry’s use of well-established tactics long employed by tobacco companies to resist regulations. Researchers found: 42% of the submissions to government came directly from transnational tobacco companies (TTCs) and organizations with current links to them. Others included nicotine product manufacturers, trade associations—some with historic TTC ties—and retailers.

Opposition to the generational ban was rooted in claims that it lacked evidence, would fuel the black market, harm retailers, and potentially lead to violence against shopkeepers.

Tobacco companies argued that nicotine product restrictions—such as limits on flavors, display, and packaging—would violate consumer rights, stifle innovation, and push people back to cigarettes.

Companies pushed for weaker alternatives to the generational ban, suggesting exemptions for heated tobacco products (HTPs) or raising the legal age for tobacco sales to 21.

By continuing to oppose policies designed to curb smoking and youth nicotine addiction, the TCRG researchers say the findings fundamentally challenge their claims that they are evolving into public health-focused businesses. Dr. Britta Matthes from TCRG and the Department for Health at the University of Bath, said, “Despite claims of transformation—like British American Tobacco’s vision for a smokeless world and Philip Morris international’s pledge for a smoke-free future—Big Tobacco continues to rely on the same old playbook to undermine public health policies. Policymakers must recognize these tactics and ensure industry influence doesn’t weaken vital regulations.” Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive from ASH (Action on Smoking Health) said, “The tobacco industry has a tired playbook of worn arguments that they have wheeled out to counter every proposed regulation to reduce smoking in the last 50 years. Very little of their hyperbolic claims have been born out in the past nor are they likely to be in the future.” The 2023/4 Bill fell at the Committee stage when new elections were called last May. However, the new government has introduced a new, even more ambitious version of the Bill in November which has in January passed the House of Commons’ committee stage. The researchers warn that, as the UK moves towards one of the world’s most ambitious tobacco and nicotine control policies, government officials must prepare for intense industry pushback. Prof Anna Gillmore, director of TCRG said, “There is nothing the industry hates more than a ground-breaking policy like this. It fears the domino effect—that the implementation of a smoke-free generation policy here will prompt its implementation elsewhere. The tobacco industry’s business model is based on addicting young people. “As a 1984 internal industry document stated: ‘Younger adult smokers have been the critical factor in the growth and decline of every major brand and company over the last 50 years.’ The government must therefore stand firm against the industry lobby if it is to safeguard our children’s future.”

