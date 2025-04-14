New Delhi [India]: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, attacked the Delhi government regarding power outages in the national capital and said that the BJP government and its Power Minister continue to deny the existence of electricity cuts in Delhi.

On Monday, Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi visited the Madhu Vihar area in Vishwas Nagar Assembly and interacted with residents struggling with daily power cuts.

“The BJP’s double-engine government has completely failed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the nation’s capital. Under the AAP government, Delhi had become a city with 24×7 electricity. Now, the same city is suffering from prolonged and frequent power cuts,” Atishi said.

Residents in Vishwas Nagar expressed their frustration to Atishi, stating that power cuts have become a daily ordeal–multiple outages lasting for hours.

“Shops are unable to function, children’s studies are disrupted, and elderly citizens are suffering in this sweltering heat. If this is the state of power supply in early summer, what will happen in May and June?” Atishi asked.

During her visit, Atishi encountered citizens deeply agitated by the worsening power situation. At a local flour mill, a worker recounted how power cuts lasting for hours have become routine. “This hasn’t happened in the last 10 years. Earlier, electricity was stable. Now, the power goes every day, multiple times. Our business is suffering, and it’s hard to run our households,” he said.Another resident shared, “The BJP has destroyed a perfectly functioning system. We didn’t vote for them to bring back these dark days. Every day, the electricity is gone for 2-3 hours.”Multiple residents voiced concern about their children’s education. “Due to these frequent outages, it’s impossible for children to study. They can’t focus in the heat and darkness,” one resident said.

Several residents lamented that after 2015, uninterrupted power supply had become the norm in Delhi–even in the peak summer months. “We sold our inverters because they were no longer needed. But now, after two months of non-stop outages, we’re being forced to buy them again,” a resident said.

Atishi’s visit has once again highlighted the stark disconnect between BJP’s hollow claims and the suffering of the people on the ground. The failure of the BJP government to maintain the AAP-era standards of uninterrupted power supply has pushed Delhi back into the dark ages–literally and figuratively.

