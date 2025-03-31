Despite the safari industry’s multi-billion-dollar success, Black-owned businesses remain rare, accounting for just 15% of safari companies. Trailblazers like Vimbai Masiyiwa, founder of Batoka Africa, and Beks Ndlovu of African Bush Camps are changing the narrative. These entrepreneurs are focusing on empowering local communities and promoting wildlife conservation. By providing employment opportunities and investing in African talent, they ensure that tourism benefits local people and fosters deeper cultural engagement. These companies are reshaping safaris, moving away from traditional models dominated by outsiders, and highlighting the importance of African-led conservation and travel experiences.

Source: National Geographic