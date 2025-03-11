BlackSky Achieves Landmark Milestone with Gen-3 Very High-Resolution Imagery Just Days After Launch



BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has successfully delivered the first very high-resolution images from its newly launched Gen-3 satellite just five days after its deployment on February 18.





“Initial Gen-3 image quality is exceeding customer expectations with minimal calibration. Our first Gen-3 satellite is delivering remarkable initial image clarity at insertion altitude, and we expect image quality to get better as we complete calibration and move the satellite into its operational altitude,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO.





Following image capture and system validation, the satellite was transitioned into automated operations, facilitating additional testing and expediting the commissioning process. BlackSky anticipates delivering sample imagery to customers within the next 30 days, ahead of schedule.





“Adding very high-resolution imagery to our high-frequency, low-latency monitoring constellation gives customers the ability to unlock the transformative power of dawn-to-dusk time-diversity and exceptional image quality at disruptive economics,” said O’Toole.





With this successful deployment, BlackSky remains on track to launch its next Gen-3 satellite in Q2 and intends to maintain a steady cadence of launches throughout the year.





