This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

Colorado Springs, CO – April 8, 2025 – Bluestaq, a leader in highly secure data management, is accelerating its global expansion with the launch of a UK subsidiary (March 2025) and a $50 million investment from ONE Bow River (December 2024). As the primary developer of the U.S. Space Force’s Unified Data Library, Bluestaq is expanding its sovereign, mission-critical data solutions to allied defense and space organizations worldwide.

Scaling Sovereign Data Excellence

Building on its established Australian presence, Bluestaq has been delivering commercial space surveillance services to Australia’s Department of Defense since 2023 —reinforcing the nation’s space domain awareness capabilities alongside the Australian Space Agency. Now, Bluestaq is expanding that expertise into the United Kingdom. The newly launched UK subsidiary will provide secure, in-country solutions for space domain awareness, defense interoperability, and mission-critical data sharing.

$50M Investment Fuels Global Innovation

ONE Bow River’s $50 million investment is accelerating Bluestaq’s growth in AI-driven data management, secure interoperability, and national security solutions.

“This investment allows us to scale our technologies faster and deliver even greater impact,” said Seth Harvey, Bluestaq CEO and Co-Founder. “From Australia to the UK, we’re ensuring our allies have the secure, real-time data fabric they need to make data-driven decisions with confidence. Sovereign data solutions are the foundation of modern defense and space operations, and expanding into the UK reinforces our commitment to empowering allied missions worldwide.”

Bluestaq has expanded beyond defense, advancing a Defense Health Agency (DHA) and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) contract to develop a ‘digital front door’ for military healthcare, streamlining access to critical services.

Leading the Future of Mission-Ready Data

With a proven foothold in Australia, a growing presence in the UK, and major financial backing, Bluestaq is redefining how nations harness and mobilize secure, scalable data—from space surveillance to defense intelligence and beyond.

About Bluestaq

Bluestaq delivers highly secure data infrastructure that powers critical missions across defense, commercial, healthcare, and space sectors. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, with a growing presence in the UK and Australia, Bluestaq is redefining how organizations manage, share, and secure data across cloud, hybrid, and edge environments. A three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and recognized as a Best Workplace for over six years, Bluestaq is driving the future of mission-ready data on a global scale. Learn more at www.bluestaq.com.



Press Contact:

Rebecca Decker, contact.us@bluestaq.com

Related