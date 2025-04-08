Protecting our environment is an issue of concern to many Australians. Yet the major political parties have so far avoided making any positive nature protection announcement this election. This is where the parties currently stand on policies announced. We will continue to update this information as announcements are made and information is provided throughout the election.

The Coalition

The Coalition, led by Peter Dutton, has promised to fast track major gas developments under Australia’s national nature laws, including Woodside’s Burrup Hub development. The Coalition will oppose any further bans on native forest logging and establish Permanent Timber Production Zones where logging can continue. They oppose strengthening Australia’s national nature laws and the creation of an independent Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

You can read their policy on Forestry and Fisheries here (there is as yet no environment plan or platform available).

The Greens

The Greens, led by Adam Bandt, have promised to reform national nature laws to end native forest logging, put a moratorium on bulldozing of koala habitat and insert a “climate trigger” to ensure mines and developments are properly assessed for their climate impacts. They would also make greenwashing illegal and make companies disclose their impact on nature.

The Greens have also recently announced that they would increase funding for nature to 1% (about $7.8 billion), doubling expenditure on the environment.

You can view their full environment plan here.

Labor

Labor, led by Anthony Albanese, has promised to create a national independent Environment Protection Agency (EPA). It is still unclear whether they will fully recommit to overhauling Australia’s national nature laws, which was promised but not delivered this term.

Labor does not yet have a comprehensive environment plan or platform on their campaign website.

Independents

In many electorates independent candidates are either running for re-election or for the first time. Some of these are existing MPs who have good nature policies and have a record of supporting pro nature legislation in parliament over this term. This includes David Pocock, Allegra Spender, Zoe Daniels, Sophie Scamps, Monique Ryan, Zali Steggal, Sophie Scamps and Kate Chaney.

We encourage you to look at the website or contact your local independent candidates if you are unsure of their specific stance on nature protection issues and would like more details.