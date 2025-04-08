BBC It has been almost 36 years since ninety-seven Liverpool fans were fatally injured at Hillsborough

A law named in honour of victims of the Hillsborough disaster and aimed at preventing cover-ups must be “all or nothing”, campaigners have said, after concerns the bill might be watered down. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously pledged to introduce the so-called Hillsborough Law before this year’s anniversary of the tragedy, which took place on April 15 1989. It would demand public authorities and officials tell the truth and co-operate with official investigations and inquiries, or face criminal sanctions. Legislation presented to Parliament must be “without dilution or caveat” the Inquest charity said after it was reported last month a meeting with the Prime Minister was cancelled.

PA Media Campaigners said a meeting with the Prime Minister last month was cancelled

The Inquest charity provides expertise, support and advice to bereaved families on state related deaths and their subsequent investigations. Other major campaign groups including Grenfell United and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) have backed the call. The law campaigners want would introduce a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries – with the potential for criminal sanctions for officials or organisations which mislead or obstruct investigations. In an update last week, Commons leader Lucy Powell said the government will take “whatever time is necessary” to develop a law which “meets the expectations” of the Hillsborough families. Inquest director Deborah Coles said a delay in a bill being introduced to Parliament by the anniversary would be “disappointing” but that it was important the proposed legislation fully met campaigners’ hopes. Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016. Survivors and the families of those who died have been involved in a lengthy campaign in pursuit of justice.

HILLSBOROUGH INQUEST The crush happened at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest