Bombardier (BDRBF) Defense announced that Principle Finance, a renowned provider of customised operating lease for aircraft in Australia, has acquired two Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft destined for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or ISR, missions in Australia. The delivery of both aircraft is planned for 2026. Bombardier’s high-performing Challenger 650 aircraft are appreciated for their outstanding short-field performance and proven reliability in the mid-sized jet category. The aircraft configured for business jet use can achieve an endurance of up to 11 hours, with a dispatch reliability of over 99.9% and an impressive range of 4,000 nm. Challenger 650 aircraft are also considered an ideal choice for ISR missions by flying higher, faster and farther than legacy airborne platforms ensuring the coverage of expansive territories, and offering performance comparable to large maritime patrol aircraft at fractions of their purchase and operating costs. This aircraft offers the right flexibility to complete missions in challenging environments, with an optimal payload capacity for customized mission specific equipment, a strategic advantage for next-generation solution development.

