A 10-year-old boy in southern China survived an overnight sea scare, after a solo fishing trip left him at the mercy of the wind on March 21, sending him miles away from his village.

The boy was out fishing for squid on a kayak along the coast of southern Hainan’s Chiling village, according to Chinese media.

He was reported missing by his family at around 8.30pm on March 21.

A fishing boat captain who was sailing near Sanya, more than nine nautical miles west of the Chiling coast, chanced upon the boy on his green kayak calling for help, Jimu News reported.

Crew aboard the boat picked up the boy, whose exposed skin was visibly sunburnt, the ship captain said. The boy did not have food and water with him, and could share his nautical nightmare only after having some bread and milk.

The accidental sailor reportedly said that he had fallen asleep when fishing near his village. As he was swept away by the waves at night, he passed by a few boats, but his calls for help were drowned out by the sounds of the vessels’ machinery, the boat captain told local media.

The boy even passed by a landmark Guanyin statue in Sanya, as he drifted along to the ebbs and flows of the waves in the South China Sea, leaving some fishermen impressed with his ability to stay aboard his kayak but also baffled by the course he had taken.

He was taken back to shore and handed to the police, who were already waiting at the pier before they could report their chance encounter, the boat captain said.

Rescuers in Hainan said on March 23 they received a distress call from the boy’s parents at around 2pm on March 22, but were told around an hour later that he was reunited with his family.

He was found to be in good health, albeit a little shell-shocked over his ordeal.

