KOTA KINABALU – A British man in his 70s has died after being found unconscious while descending Mount Kinabalu on Feb 25 morning.

The victim was discovered unresponsive at the 8.2km mark, beyond the Sayat-Sayat Checkpoint, just a few metres from the summit.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station chief Asst Fire Supt Ridwan Mohd Taib said his team received an emergency call at 7.17am.

A team of four Mountain Search and Rescue personnel, five Sabah Parks rescue and services members, and three each from the Health Department and mountain guides were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The team arrived at the location at 10.15am, and administered first aid to the victim, before carrying him to Panalaban Hut,” Mr Ridwan said.

The climber was then transported down to Timpohon Gate using a Robinson stretcher.

Upon arrival at Timpohon Gate, the main gateway to Mount Kinabalu, at 5.08pm, the victim remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead by medical officials.

“The body was later handed over to the police for further action,” Mr Ridwan added.

The operation concluded at 5.21pm. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.