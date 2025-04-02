MADRID (Reuters) -Canadian investment fund Brookfield has resumed talks on a potential takeover of Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols four months after a previous attempt fell through, news website El Confidencial reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified industry sources.

Brookfield has contacted the Grifols family and is considering making an offer valuing the company at 7 billion euros ($7.55 billion), El Confidencial said, adding that the investment fund is being advised by Morgan Stanley.

A non-binding offer that valued Grifols at 6.7 billion euros was withdrawn by Brookfield in November after Grifols management rejected the bid as too low and recommended shareholders keep their shares.

The Grifols family declined to comment. Brookfield representatives and Morgan Stanley did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

