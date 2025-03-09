A brush fire in Long Island, New York, that has burned through 400 acres and prompted a response from 80 fire departments and 600 personnel, is now 22% contained, according to Suffolk County officials.

The Westhampton Pines Fire, which erupted Saturday afternoon is fully knocked down, which means the fire is no longer visible, Suffolk County Fire Coordinator Rudy Sunderman said in a news briefing Sunday morning.

Despite the progress, weather conditions and air quality remain key concerns, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said at the briefing.

“We are concerned — because the winds are still blowing — that it might spark up again, and we have people out all over the place,” Romaine said.

On Saturday, 35 mph winds and downed trees fueled the fire, creating huge plumes of smoke that engulfed the area, he said.

Investigators, including dozens of detectives, are working to determine the fire’s origin, but it remains unclear if it was natural or caused by foul play.

Two people were injured in the fires, including a firefighter who sustained second-degree burns to his face, Romaine said. Two commercial buildings were impacted — one has been “fairly destroyed” and another was significantly damaged, according to officials.

Romaine said he received calls from President Donald Trump’s team, Gov. Kathy Hochul, as well as Senator Chuck Schumer following the eruption of the fires Saturday.

“Sometimes we forget that in times of crisis, times of danger, Americans can come together and can address problems,” Romaine said. “So, my thank you, particularly to the volunteers that all showed up that helped us contain this fire.”

Four wildfires were burning in Suffolk County Saturday. The fires erupted around 1 p.m. — first in the Center Moriches, then in the East Moriches, followed by the Pine Barrens and Westhampton, Sunderman said on Sunday. The fires have burned around 600 to 700 acres in total, according to Romaine.

Hochul declared a state of emergency in the county Saturday amid brush fires in the Pine Barrens, she said on X.

The region affected by the risk — southeastern New York state, northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut — included Long Island and all five of New York City’s boroughs.

On Sunday, fire weather conditions continue to improve for most in the Northeast, with lower wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph expected. An Elevated Fire Risk continues for parts of the Mid-Atlantic, including Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Baltimore, through the afternoon.

Conditions will continue to improve across the Northeast on Monday as winds calm to around 5 to 15 mph.