



United States Secret Service personnel shot a man near the White House on Sunday following an “armed confrontation with law enforcement,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the “adult male” was transported to an area hospital and that “his condition is unknown” as of early Sunday.

No Secret Service personnel reported any injuries, Guglielmi added.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Sunday, hours after local police shared information with the Secret Service about a “suicidal individual who may be traveling to Washington DC from Indiana.”

Guglielmi said members of the Secret Service spotted a parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets NW, near the White House, and identified an individual on foot “matching the description nearby.”

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” according to the statement shared by Guglielmi.

Guglielmi said local police are investigating the incident in accordance with protocol for all shootings involving law enforcement officers in the district.





