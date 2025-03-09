US President Donald Trump declined on Sunday to rule out the possibility that the United States might enter a recession this year.

“I hate to predict things like that,” he told a Fox News interviewer when asked directly about a possible recession in 2025.

“There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big – we’re bringing wealth back to America,” he said, adding, “It takes a little time.”

But Trump’s commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, was more definitive when asked Sunday about the possibility of a recession.

“Absolutely not,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press when asked whether Americans should brace for a downturn.