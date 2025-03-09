Brush fires have erupted in Long Island and near Brooklyn as strong winds in New York created an elevated risk of fire spread Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A special weather statement was active Saturday in New York City and Long Island, where a combination of “low relative humidity values near 30 percent and northwest winds gusting 30 to 35 mph” can potentially make fires spread quickly, the weather service said.

The region impacted by the elevated fire risk — southeastern New York state, northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut — includes Long Island and all five of New York City’s boroughs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Saturday in Long Island’s Suffolk County amid brush fires in the Pine Barrens, she said on X.

Hochul said in a separate statement late Saturday afternoon that she offered the executive of Suffolk County, Ed Romaine, “any resources and support he needs.”

New York National Guard helicopter crews were assigned to help firefighters on the ground, and state agencies have also responded to the wildfires, she said.

“I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe,” she said in her statement Saturday.

Suffolk County fires

Romaine said at an early evening news conference that his county was the site of four wildfires, three of which are fully contained and one, in Westampton, with 50% containment.

The largest of the four was described by Romaine as 2 miles long and more than 2 miles wide.

Two people sustained injuries, and two structures were damaged, he said. One of the injured was described as a firefighter who sustained second-degree burns on his face, he said.

The firefighter was being treated at a burn center. His condition was unavailable.

Maria Z. Moore, town supervisor of Southampton, also declared a state of emergency, saying multiple fires along Sunrise Highway near Westhampton broke out beginning around 1 p.m.

She blamed gusty winds, dry conditions on the ground, and woodland damage caused by a Southern Pine Beetle infestation for “exacerbating” conditions underlying the blazes, according to her declaration.

“Such conditions threaten and/or imperil the public safety of the citizens of the Town of Southampton,” she wrote.

She said more fires were possible under the “elevated threat” posed by weather and vegetation.

Drew Scott, spokesperson for the town of Brookhaven, said one or two structures have been damaged by a fire that’s also affecting Southampton. County executive Romaine later said fire damaged two commercial buildings in the area. It’s unclear if they were referring to the same two structures.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said mutual aid first responders have been dispatched from 40 area fire departments to help with the community’s response. Among the agencies sending resources are the fire departments of Islip and Wyandanch, he said.

Brooklyn fire

Video on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from a fire in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon. The New York City Fire Department said on X that the fire was located in the community of Gerritsen Beach, adjacent to Marine Park, and was under control by early evening.

The department said a New York Police Department helicopter crew used a “Bambi bucket” to scoop up water for multiple drops on the flames. It said FDNY Marine Units and the Gerritsen Beach Volunteer Fire Department also sent help.

No injuries were reported.

The New York State Department of Transportation said portions of Eastbound Sunrise Highway NY27 and South Service Road have closed due to the fires, and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Strong winds add to fire risk

The region was under an elevated fire risk through at least 7 p.m., though the weather service said in a fire weather forecast that gusts of up to 30 mph would last through Sunday and unusually dry conditions would stay at least until Monday.

Wind advisories in the region are expected to last through Saturday night, according to the weather service.

Around 7 million people are under wind alerts in New England, including in Boston and Albany, New York.

“Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches,” the weather service warned in a separate “special weather statement.” “Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.”

The cause of the fires are not known at this time. There have been no reports of injuries.