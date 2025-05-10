President Ibrahim Traore [R] and President Vladimir Putin [L] held a meeting at the Kremlin on Saturday [Getty]

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore on Saturday called for deeper military and scientific links with Russia while on a visit to Moscow.

The head of the African nation’s military-dominated government and President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Kremlin, a day after they attended a Red Square parade with other international leaders.

“Despite all the sanctions, Russia manages… to remain at the forefront of the international stage. It’s a lesson for all of us,” Traore said, also praising the Russian army’s “modernised” equipment.

Traore said his country had “many projects with the Russian defence ministry”, but did not give details.

Under Traore, who seized power in a coup in September 2022, Burkina Faso has turned away from former colonial master France and moved closer to Russia.

Russia has faced severe sanctions since launching its offensive in Ukraine in 2022 and has undertaken a significant foreign policy shift, including by strengthening ties with Africa.

Traore said he would not ask for military aid from Moscow at a time when Russian forces are engaged in Ukraine.

But he said Russia could share its “knowledge”, help Burkina Faso “educate its young population” and end conflict in the country where security forces are battling a jihadist uprising.

Putin said Russia would “continue to assist” Burkina Faso, suppressing “radical groups” and training officials.

“We are united by the common goal of combating terrorism,” Putin said, also advocating stronger economic cooperation.