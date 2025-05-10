



Sometimes, you just need a good old-fashioned gas-powered mower that you know can get the job done. And if it happens to be self-propelled, hey, even better for those record-setting summer heat waves. It’s better to have the self-propel option when you truly need it. If you’re looking to upgrade your current push mower to something with serious power and versatility, Walmart has a Flash deal on the $600 Senix 21-Inch Self-Propelled Gas Lawn Mower, which can be yours for just $340 right now.

Senix 21-Inch Self-Propelled Gas Lawn Mower, $340 (was $600) at Walmart

Shoppers call the Senix a “lightweight but powerful” mower, equipped with a large 21-inch cutting blade and a 150-cubic-centimeter, four-cycle engine made right here in the United States. It’s got a front-wheel-drive, single-speed self-propelled mode, and shoppers say its pull-start ignition is a breeze to use. You can choose from six different cutting heights, depending on the state of your lawn, and you can choose between a mulching function, a side-discharge chute, or collecting your grass clippings in the included 16-gallon bag. Whatever you look for in a good push mower, you’re likely to find it in this 16-pound workhorse. It comes with the recommended motor oil and a two-year warranty.

This is an “excellent mower with great specs at a great price,” wrote one reviewer. “Height positioning is two-lever, which is very easy. The Briggs and Stratton EX625 engine doesn’t have a primer or choke; you simply pull the cord. And the speed of the self-propel isn’t too fast… This is the most well-optioned mower for the price on the market.”

Another shopper said the mower delivers “more power for the price,” adding, “I’ve had plenty of mowers, but for the money this Senix mower might be at the top. The engine is strong and the body’s light, so it makes it easy to get the job done quickly. And the bagger is big enough so I don’t have to stop and empty it every five minutes like with other mowers. I’d give it six stars if they let me.”

If you’re ready to take your lawn care to new heights, save $260 on the Senix Self-Propelled Gas Mower with this great Walmart Flash deal while you can.