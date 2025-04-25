Sam Francis Political reporter

Getty Images

The amount of cannabis posted to the UK from Thailand has dropped by 90% in three months thanks to cooperation with Thai Customs, the Home Office has said. When Thailand decriminalised cannabis in 2022, a surge of illegal shipments threatened to overwhelm UK Border Force – which uncovered 15 tonnes of the drug in the post in the final quarter of last year. But a new deal requiring parcels from Thailand to be checked before they are shipped meant just three months later the figure had dropped to 1.5 tonnes. Border Minister Seema Malhotra hailed the deal as a “prime example” of international cooperation helping Labour’s mission for “safer streets”.

Malhotra said: “By stopping these drugs at source, we’re disrupting organised crime, protecting communities, and freeing Border Force to focus on other priorities. “Together with our partners in Thailand, this government will continue to take tough action against those attempting to smuggle illegal drugs across our borders.” Thai Customs have introduced stricter screening measures at the border which has led to over 800 cannabis smugglers being intercepted between October 2024 and March 2025, the Home Office said. More than nine tonnes of cannabis were seized by Thai authorities over the same period. Last year saw a record number of illegal drug seizures in the UK, with Border Force and police uncovering 119 tonnes, with a street value of £3bn, in the 12 months to March 2024 – an annual increase of 52%, according to the Metropolitan Police said.

Home Office Border Force, with the support of Royal Mail, seized 15 tonnes of cannabis sent to the UK from Thailand in three months