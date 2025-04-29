Jack Draper reached the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after opponent Matteo Berrettini retired injured as play resumed following a nationwide power cut.

Play was suspended on Monday in the Spanish capital after the electronic line-calling system and scoreboards went down.

Power was restored to the venue on Tuesday morning, allowing fifth seed Draper to take on Italian Berrettini, who is ranked 30th.

Draper won the opening set 7-6 in a tie-breaker after 57 minutes, finally converting his third set point opportunity.

At the end of the set, Berrettini withdrew from the match after speaking to Draper, indicating he had an abdominal problem.

“He said his abs were pulling,” Draper said of Berrettini after the match. “Credit to him for coming out here and putting on a good first set.

“In general, Matteo is a very positive player. So it’s always tough to see a friend having an injury. I know it’s plagued him a lot.”

Draper will face American Tommy Paul in the last 16.