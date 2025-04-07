Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to only sign a trade deal with the US that is in the UK’s “national interest,” as he warned about the impact of President Trump’s tariffs.

The prime minister said the import taxes announced by the US president last week – which have prompted economic turbulence across the world – would pose a “huge challenge for our future”.

The UK is hoping to sign an agreement to limit the impact on the UK, which has been hit with a 10% “baseline” import duty, with a 25% tariff on British cars.

The UK is considering changes to taxes on big tech firms as part of a deal.