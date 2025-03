Pope Francis has greeted cheering crowds from the window of a hospital in Rome, the first time he’s been seen in public since he was admitted in February.

The 88-year-old pontiff will need at least two months of rest at the Vatican, doctors treating him have said.

During the past five weeks, he presented “two very critical episodes” where his “life was in danger”, Dr Sergio Alfieri, one of the doctors treating the Pope, said.