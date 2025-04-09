The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Modernization of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for 2025-26, aiming to improve water use efficiency among farmers.

The Modi government has earmarked an initial outlay of Rs 1,600 crore.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the newly approved scheme focuses on modernizing the irrigation water supply infrastructure, aiming to ensure efficient water delivery from existing canals or sources to the farm gate, particularly for land holdings up to one hectare.

The government aims to create robust backend infrastructure for micro-irrigation systems, particularly using pressurized underground pipelines.

The scheme will also leverage SCADA systems and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for real-time water accounting and management, thereby boosting Water Use Efficiency (WUE) at the farm level.

According to the government, these improvements will help enhance agricultural productivity, increase farm incomes, and make the irrigation ecosystem more sustainable in the long term.Initially, the scheme will roll out pilot projects across various agro-climatic zones through challenge funding to states. Based on the outcomes and learnings from these pilots, the government will launch a full-scale National Plan for Command Area Development and Water Management starting April 2026, aligning with the 16th Finance Commission period.

