Cindy Morgan, best known for her roles in the 80s films Caddyshack and Tron, died on Dec. 30. She was 69.

The actress died of natural causes at her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told The Hollywood Reporter Saturday.

Born Cynthia Ann Cichorski on Sept. 29, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, Morgan was the first in her family to attend college, attending Northern Illinois University to study communications. After working in local news and radio for some time, she eventually moved to Los Angeles in 1978.

The following year, she appeared in commercials for Irish Spring, becoming known as the Irish Spring girl. During that time, she was also attending acting classes and workshops.

She scored her first film role in the 1979 movie Up Yours. The following year, she took on the role of Lacey Underall in the sports-comedy Caddyshack, starring alongside Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray, Ted Knight and Michael O’Keefe.

A few years later, the actress landed the role of Yori in 1982’s cult sci-fi film Tron, starring opposite Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner and David Warner.

Morgan also had a recurring role on the soap opera Falcon Crest, which aired from 1981 to 1990. She played Gabrielle Short and Lori Chapman.

The actress appeared in dozens of other film and television projects throughout the 80s and 90s, including The Love Boat, CHiPs, Bring ‘Em Back Alive, She’s the Sheriff, The Fall Guy, Matlock, The Highwayman, Hunter, The Larry Sanders Show, Galaxis, Dead Weekend and Out There.

No details on survivors were immediately available.