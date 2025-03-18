The Cairo University has achieved a new medical milestone, after the Emergency and Reception Hospital at Kasr El-Ainy Hospital successfully performed a complex 11-hour surgery to transplant the amputated hand of a 20-year-old patient.

The operation, the second of its kind in the hospital’s history, brought the amputated hand back to life thanks to the cooperation and integration of multidisciplinary medical teams.

The President of the University, Mohamed Sami Abdel-Sadek, said that this achievement is a testament to the competence and high level of skill of Kasr El-Ainy’s doctors, and reflects the outstanding level of medical care provided by the Cairo University’s hospitals.

The Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cairo University Hospitals, Hossam Salah, explained that upon the patient’s arrival at the emergency hospital, his condition was dealt with very quickly by the ambulance team.

The patient was immediately transferred to the operating room for the complex surgery, which involved specialists in vascular surgery, orthopedics, anesthesia, and plastic surgery, in accordance with medical protocols.

Salah expressed his pride in the medical team that achieved this accomplishment, successfully treating this case for the second time in the history of the Emergency Hospital.

The Director of the Emergency Hospital, Ahmed Maher, stressed that the cooperation between the various medical specialties was a crucial factor in the success of the complex operation, especially as the patient arrived at Iftar time.

He continued, “We are always ready to provide the latest in medical technology, and it is a source of pride for us to be part of this important achievement in the hospital’s history.”