Two people are in custody and a southeast Calgary family is reeling after their home was broken into as they slept unaware inside it this past weekend.

The family says the break-in happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the community of Douglasdale, on Douglas Woods Heights S.E.

They didn’t know they were the victims of a crime until a family member who had stayed at the home overnight was looking for their missing shoe.

“I opened the garage door, and her shoe was on the top step and we noticed then the garage door was half open and our Jeep was missing,” said Laurie Massick.

She said the alleged thieves smashed the window of their van that was parked outside and grabbed the garage door opener; using it to get inside the house.

“While we were sleeping,” she says.

“Thank goodness nobody came downstairs while these degenerates were in the house taking our belongings.”

The family said amongst the stolen items was an Apple Macbook, thousands of dollars in gold and silver collectible coins, Laurie’s purse, and their 2014 Jeep — which was found by police later in the afternoon a few blocks away in the area of Douglasdale Boulevard.

The family added the alleged thieves also spent thousands using their debit cards on Sunday, allegedly clearing out the accounts.

The Calgary Police Service said it’s believed several suspects were prowling the neighbourhood overnight, looking for vehicles to break into.

The Massick’s neighbour Loren Fox tells Global News that his truck was also broken into on Sunday.

“The passenger window had been smashed (but) to date, haven’t been able to find if anything was missing. I believe they were probably just looking for a garage door opener — don’t keep one in the truck,” he said.

Police said after finding the stolen Jeep, officer were able to track the suspects to a nearby London Drugs, where they arrested a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. Several of the stolen items were also recovered during the arrest.

Both remain in custody with scheduled court dates.