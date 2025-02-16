Rising Concerns

California may face a massive earthquake soon, according to a report of Newsweek.Referred as the “Big One”, the massive earthquake may occur along the San Andreas Fault, the report added. The fault line is one of the state’s most significant and active fault lines. At 7.8 or higher magnitude, it may cause widespread destruction across Southern California or the San Francisco Bay Area depending on the rupture location.

California’s position along multiple active fault lines has long made it vulnerable to seismic activity. With pressure steadily accumulating along the San Andreas and other faults, experts warn that the likelihood of a major quake is high, especially in the southern regions. If such an event occurs, it could severely impact infrastructure, homes, and lives, making preparedness crucial.

Over the past several days, California has experienced at least nine earthquakes, heightening concerns about potential larger quakes. The strongest, a 4.3-magnitude tremor, struck near Avenal on February 13. Three additional quakes occurred in Hayward along an active Bay Area fault, with magnitudes of 3.2, 3.3, and 2.6. The Hayward Fault, last ruptured in 1868 with a magnitude 6.8 quake, remains a significant risk.

Elsewhere, tremors of 2.5 to 3.7 magnitude were recorded in Pleasant Hill, Petrolia, Anderson Springs, and Malibu. The Malibu quake, felt across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, reignited fears of a larger seismic event.

What experts are saying



According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), there is a 36% chance of a magnitude 7.5 or greater earthquake occurring in Southern California within the next 30 years. Professor Jonathan Stewart of UCLA explains that stress has been building along the San Andreas Fault, particularly in its southernmost segment, last ruptured in 1690.A magnitude 8 earthquake could result in nearly 1,800 fatalities, 50,000 injuries, and an estimated $200 billion in damages, per the California Earthquake Authority. Despite progress in seismic safety, including structural retrofitting and preparedness initiatives, vulnerabilities remain—particularly in water and infrastructure systems.While experts caution that a major quake is not necessarily imminent, they emphasize that seismic risks in California should not be underestimated. The state continues to monitor activity closely, with real-time updates available through USGS.